Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Greta Gerwig, Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Michael Cera at the "Barbie" Los Angeles Press Junket (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)
Warner Bros. Pictures
Director Greta Gerwig and the cast of “Barbie” stepped into a world of pink for the movie’s Los Angeles press junket at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills ahead of its July 21 release.
Starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon, among others, “Barbie” centers on the perfectly pink Barbie Land, where one Barbie (Robbie) has an unprecedented existential crisis that threatens to shake up the utopia. This Barbie embarks on a voyage to discover the real world — and Ken (Gosling) comes along for the ride.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Margot Robbie (Barbie)
The star of the movie looked fittingly pretty in pink with a polka-dotted hot pink dress.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Ryan Gosling (Ken)
Gosling chose a simple nod to the flick’s pink roots with a light pink patterned cardigan.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Greta Gerwig (writer/director/executive producer)
The director embraced neutrals with a Prada sweater and a pleated skirt.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Issa Rae (President Barbie)
Rae, who plays president of Barbie Land, also stuck to neutrals with a matching beige set.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Michael Cera (Allan)
Cera, whose character of Allan sticks out from the sea of Kens, donned a classic black fit with a blue jacket.
Warner Bros. Pictures
America Ferrera (Gloria)
Ferrera, who plays a human in “Barbie,” opted for an elegant paneled cream maxi.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Kate McKinnon (Barbie)
McKinnon, whose character prompts Barbie’s expedition to the real world, chose a structured three-piece suit.