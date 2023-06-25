We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘Barbie’ Stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae and More Step Into World of Pink for Press Junket (Photos)

Come on Barbie, let’s go party!

| June 25, 2023 @ 3:53 PM
Barbie-cast

Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Greta Gerwig, Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Michael Cera at the "Barbie" Los Angeles Press Junket (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

Warner Bros. Pictures

Director Greta Gerwig and the cast of “Barbie” stepped into a world of pink for the movie’s Los Angeles press junket at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills ahead of its July 21 release.

 

Starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon, among others, “Barbie” centers on the perfectly pink Barbie Land, where one Barbie (Robbie) has an unprecedented existential crisis that threatens to shake up the utopia. This Barbie embarks on a voyage to discover the real world — and Ken (Gosling) comes along for the ride.

Margot-Robbie
Warner Bros. Pictures

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

The star of the movie looked fittingly pretty in pink with a polka-dotted hot pink dress.

Ryan-Gosling
Warner Bros. Pictures

Ryan Gosling (Ken)

Gosling chose a simple nod to the flick’s pink roots with a light pink patterned cardigan.

Greta-Gerwig
Warner Bros. Pictures

Greta Gerwig (writer/director/executive producer)

The director embraced neutrals with a Prada sweater and a pleated skirt.

Issa-Rae
Warner Bros. Pictures

Issa Rae (President Barbie)

Rae, who plays president of Barbie Land, also stuck to neutrals with a matching beige set.

Michael-Cera
Warner Bros. Pictures

 

Michael Cera (Allan)

Cera, whose character of Allan sticks out from the sea of Kens, donned a classic black fit with a blue jacket.

America-Ferrera
Warner Bros. Pictures

America Ferrera (Gloria)

Ferrera, who plays a human in “Barbie,” opted for an elegant paneled cream maxi.

Kate-McKinnon
Warner Bros. Pictures

Kate McKinnon (Barbie)

McKinnon, whose character prompts Barbie’s expedition to the real world, chose a structured three-piece suit.