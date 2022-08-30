‘Barbie Mermaid Power’ Trailer Promises Underwater Fun & Friendship in Netflix Movie Musical (Exclusive Video)

Malibu Barbie and Brooklyn Barbie are ready to party under the sea after transforming into mermaids in TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming Netflix movie musical adventure “Barbie Mermaid Power,” from Mattel.

The film follows Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts (who made her debut in the Barbie universe last fall), Barbie “Malibu” Roberts, and her sisters Skipper, Stacie, and Chelsea “on an underwater adventure as they transform into mermaids to help save the world of Pacifica,” per a logline from Mattel.

“In ‘Barbie Mermaid Power,’ Barbie and Barbie are summoned by Isla (from Dolphin Magic) to compete to be the underwater Power Keeper in a series of challenges designed to find their inner powers. Through these competitions they discover whether they are mermaids of Earth, Air, Water, or Fire, all while making new animal and mermaid friends. In this fish-tale of friendship, adventure, and bravery, Barbie, Barbie, and family experience first-hand what it’s like to balance the worlds above and below the sea and learn a lesson in finding their inner powers along the way.”

The movie will debut on Netflix Sept. 1, and represents just a portion of the slate of children’s programming featuring Barbie coming from Mattel as the company doubles down on its programming centered around the world’s most famous doll.

Among them are the upcoming YouTube series “Barbie: Life in the City,” TheWrap can exclusively reveal. Due to hit the platform on Sept. 15, the digital series is focused on “Brooklyn,” expanding her character and giving fans the chance to understand her role and prominence within the brand. This upcoming series will give Brooklyn “a place to showcase every facet of her smart, fearless and loyal personality on a platform entirely her own,” per Mattel.

You can see the key art for the series below:

The key art for “Barbie: Life in the City” (Mattel)

A third project in the works is “Barbie: It Takes Two Part 2,” which TheWrap can reveal will premiere Oct. 1 on Netflix. It will once again follow Brooklyn and Malibu Barbies as they engage in “city hijinks and aspirations of musical stardom.”

“Mattel has an ongoing commitment to expand the Barbie content universe. Barbie continues to make an impact with global audiences, and we can’t wait for fans to engage with this exciting upcoming slate of content rolling out on Netflix and with our global broadcasting partners,” Fred Soulie, senior vice president and general manager, Mattel Television, said in a statement.

“Since her introduction in ‘Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams,’ Brooklyn has become a favorite among fans, and we look forward to telling more of her story in a variety of upcoming projects,” his statement continued. “Mattel is committed to telling engaging stories that represent, excite and inspire audiences, both new and old. These upcoming projects, featuring Brooklyn, help usher the brand into a new phase that focuses on diverse storytelling and meaningful representation in children’s content.”

Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie & dolls portfolio said in a statement: “Fostering a more inclusive world is at the heart of every decision we make. Barbie is the most diverse doll line on the market and we are continuing to evolve the brand to be a more relevant and modern reflection of the world in every brand touchpoint.”

“Leveraging our global brand platform to express the multiplicity of Barbie is not a responsibility we take lightly. We are dedicated to sharing diverse stories everywhere you can find Barbie, from social media to brand partners, content, digital gaming and product,” her statement continued. “Barbie ‘Brooklyn’ Roberts is a beloved lead character in the brand universe. We know from insights that kids and parents deeply resonate her unique perspective and are eager to expand her narrative even more this Fall across the portfolio of brand offerings.”