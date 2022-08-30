Netflix Sets Fall Movie Release Dates for ‘Bardo,’ ‘Matilda’ and More

Netflix has announced its full fall movie slate, including release dates for a number of films that will be opening in select theaters before they’re on the streaming service.

That includes Oscar-winning “Birdman” and “The Revenant” director Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s new film “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.” Described as an “epic, visually stunning and immersive experience” the film stars Daniel Giménez Cacho as a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who, after being named the recipient of a prestigious international award, is compelled to return to his native country, unaware that this simple trip will push him to an existential limit.

Highly anticipated titles like “Blonde,” starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, and Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” are coming to the streaming service as they make their way around the festival circuit. Just as long-awaited are sequels “Enola Holmes 2” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which will see Daniel Craig reprise his role as Detective Benoit Blanc – this time, in Greece, with a whole new cast of characters.

Animation fans also have a lot to look forward to, with Jordan Peele and Henry Selick’s “Wendell & Wild” dropping just in time for Halloween. The film centers around mischevious brothers voiced by “Key & Peele” duo Keegan Michael-Key and Peele, who join forces with a teen named Kat Elliot to adventure to a place called the Land of the Living. Oscar-winning director Guillermo Del Toro will put his spin on a classic tale with “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio,” featuring Tom Hanks as Geppetto and the vocal talents of Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Finn Wolfhard and Cate Blanchett.

For info on these titles and more, read on for the full selection of movie releases premiering on Netflix this fall.

September

September 1

“Fenced In”

“Love in the Villa”

September 2

“Ivy + Bean”

“Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had To Go”

“Ivy + Bean: Doomed To Dance”

September 8

“The Anthrax Attacks”

September 9

“End of the Road”

September 16

“Drifting Home”

“Do Revenge” (In Select Theaters September 16)

September 23

“Lou”

“A Jazzman’s Blues” (In Select Theaters September 16)

“Athena” (In Select Theaters September 9)

September 28

“Blonde” (In Select Theaters September 16)

October

October 5

“Mr. Harrigan’s Phone”

October 7

“Luckiest Girl Alive” (In Select Theaters September 30)

“The Redeem Team”

October 14

“The Curse Of Bridge Hollow”

October 19

“The School For Good And Evil”

October 21

“Descendant” (In Select Theaters October 21)

October 26

“The Good Nurse” (In Select Theaters October 19)

October 28

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (In Theaters: September 29 in Germany & October In Select Markets)

“Wendell & Wild” (In Select Theaters October 21)

November

November 4

“Enola Holmes 2”

November 10

“Falling For Christmas”

November 11

“Is That Black Enough For You?!?” (In Select Theaters November)

November 11

“Capturing The Killer Nurse”

November 16

“In Her Hands” (In Select Theaters November 9)

November 17

“Christmas With You”

November 18

“Slumberland”

November 23

“The Swimmers” (In Select Theaters: To Be Announced)

November 24

“The Noel Diary”

On Netflix in November

“My Father’s Dragon” (In Select Theaters November)

“Monica, O My Darling”

December

December 2

“Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” (In Select Theaters: November 18)

December 9

“Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” (In Select Theaters: To Be Announced)

December 16

“The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari” (In Select Theaters December 9)

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (In Theaters October 27 in Mexico; In Select Theaters November 4)

December 20

“The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge Of Edinburgh Part 1”

December 23

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (In Select Theaters: To Be Announced)

December 25

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical” (In Select Theaters: December 9)

December 30

“White Noise” (In Select Theaters: November 25)

On Netflix in December

“Lady Chatterley’s Lover” (In Select Theaters: To Be Announced)

“The Wonder” (In Select Theaters: November)

January

January 6

“The Pale Blue Eye” (In Select Theaters December 23)