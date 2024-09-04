‘Barney’s World’ Animated Reboot to Premiere in October on Max

Barney is back with an all-new animated series from Mattel and Warner Bros. Discovery. The animated “Barney’s World” will premiere Oct. 14 on Max.

It will be followed by a linear premiere on Cartoon Network on Oct. 18. Select episodes will also be available to watch on YouTube starting on Oct. 11. There will be 52 episodes in this first season, each of which will be 11 minutes long.

This will mark the first time in 14 years that the iconic purple dinosaur is returning to television. This new iteration will be set in a playground where Barney is joined by his friends Billy and Baby Bop, as well as their three kid best friends: David, Mel and Vivie. As they go on action-packed and music-filled adventures, Barney will help his new friends and the audience explore big emotions as they learn to love themselves, others and their communities.

The dinos of “Barney’s World” will include Jonathan Langdon (“ZOMBIES”) as the titular singing dinosaur Barney; Bryn McAuley (“Hotel Transylvania: The Series”) as the charming and opinionated Baby Bop, who advocates for all feelings; and Jonathan Tan (“Rubble & Crew”) as the energetic Billy, who loves action and loud noises. As for their human friends, those will include Jayd Deroché (“Super Why’s Comic Book Adventures”) as the empathetic and self-aware David; Diana Tsoy (“CoComelon Lane”) as the active and competitive Mel, who has Korean and Mexican heritage and can speak three languages; and Ella Paciocco (“Vocal Star”) as the creative Vivie, who lives with her Nonna.

“The goal of Mattel Television Studios is to develop and distribute episodic and long-form content that expands Mattel’s characters and storylines across linear and streaming platforms worldwide,” Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer of Mattel, said in a Wednesday statement to press. “Barney nurtures the power of love in all of us, and we are thrilled to bring him back to fans all around the world. We hope this modern revival leaves an impression on young audiences, imparting lessons that will positively influence them as they grow up.”

“Barney’s World” is co-produced by Mattel Television Studios and Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana. Its executive producers include Michelle Mendelovitz and Josh Silverman for Mattel and Athena Georgaklis, Doug Murphy, Mellany Welsh, Troy Reeb and Pam Westman for Nelvana.