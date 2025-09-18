‘Bat-Fam’ Cast Revealed: London Hughes, Michael Benyaer and Bobby Moynihan Join DC Animated Series | Exclusive

The “BAT-FAM” is assembling.

The new animated series from Warner Bros. Animation, a follow-up to 2023’s “A Merry Little Batman” feature, hits Prime Video this November. And we are thrilled to be able to exclusively reveal the voice cast for the show, based on the beloved DC characters.

Returning from the movie are Luke Wilson as the voice of Bruce Wayne, Yonas Kibreab as the voice of Damian Wayne, and James Cromwell, as the voice of Alfred Pennyworth. Haley Tju as Claire, London Hughes as Alicia Pennyworth, Michael Benyaer as Ra’s Al Ghul and Bobby Moynihan as Man-Bat.

Warner Bros. Animation

Claire is described as “the former supervillain Volcana, who has become Bruce Wayne’s newest ward after an accident in the Lazarus Pit transformed her into a 12-year-old girl. Don’t be fooled by her guise of sarcasm and cynicism, deep down she’s grown fond of her new family and has found solace in her role as Damian’s big sister.” Alicia is “Alfred’s grandniece and one of Bruce Wayne’s only friends from childhood. When she’s not spreading her unique blend of sincerity, compassion, and infectious positivity around the Manor, she can be found at her new job as a social worker rehabilitating former supervillains in an organization she founded called E*Vil.”

Warner Bros. Animation

Meanwhile, Ra’s Al Ghul “is the former criminal mastermind of the deadly League of Shadows who’s much more domesticated after a magical mishap essentially turned him into a ghost. Now with all bite and no teeth, he haunts Wayne Manor with his petty desire to be in charge while fawning over his beloved grandson, Damian.” And Man-Bat “is the eccentric and disheveled former scientist turned mutant-bat-creature who lives in Wayne Manor’s belfry. When he’s not playing video games or foraging the fridge for leftovers, he’s quick to offer his family quirky unsolicited advice like it is ancient Greek philosophy.”

The cast will also include Reid Scott, Kevin Michael Richardson, Diedrich Bader, Natasha Leggero and more.

Warner Bros. Animation

The series was developed by executive producer and showrunner Mike Roth and executive producer Jase Ricci. Sam Register also serves as executive producer.

Additionally, the “BAT-FAM” will be at New York Comic Con on Saturday, October 11 with a special screening and panel featuring Roth and members of the voice cast. The event will take place at the Javits Center in room 405 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

“BAT-FAM” debuts on Prime Video in November.