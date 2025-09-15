Cristin Milioti Won’t Be in ‘The Batman: Part II,’ Matt Reeves Says

Matt Reeves gave an upsetting update on the status of Cristin Milioti’s character from “The Penguin” potentially appearing in “The Batman: Part II.”

While talking to MTV on the Emmys red carpet, “The Batman” writer/director revealed that Milioti’s Sofia Falcone will not be in the Caped Crusader sequel opposite Robert Pattinson. She played the character on HBO’s spin-off limited series “The Penguin” — and even won her first-ever Emmy on Sunday.

“Cristin’s not in this one,” Reeves said. “But that’s because we were so deep into the script by the time we were in the show, so. But we’ll see. I mean, I think she’s incredible. What she did in the show is just astonishing. And what Lauren [LeFranc] did in creating that character – I mean, creating this version of the character – is so special.”

He added: “So, it’d be really exciting to do something with her. But, she’s not in this one, in full disclosure, just because we were so far along in the story that it was like, ‘Oh gee, we could,’ it might upset the applecart, let’s say, given where the story goes and what we were exploring. There are some things where it’s like, ‘Oh, we’d love to do this,’ but actually, that doesn’t fit within where the story goes.”

Fans speculated (and hoped) that Milioti would show up in Reeves’ Batman sequel. Part of the hope came from the actress’ excellent performance in “The Penguin,” but the rest was born from a tease at the end of the series that revealed Sofia received a letter from her half-sister Selina Kyle – played in “The Batman” by Zoë Kravitz.

Either way, Milioti still won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie at the 2025 Emmys. She beat out fellow nominees Cate Blanchett, Rashida Jones, Michelle Williams and Meghann Fahy for the trophy.

“The Penguin” and “The Batman” are both available to stream on HBO Max.