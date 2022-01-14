‘Batgirl': First Look at Leslie Grace as Crime Fighter Barbara Gordon (Photo)

“In the Heights” breakout star Leslie Grace has dropped the first look as crime fighter Barbara Gordon in “Batgirl,” the upcoming film set at HBO Max.

“I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me…and when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts. – Batgirl, Year One,” Grace shared on Twitter.

“I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me…



And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.”

– Batgirl, Year One

🦇 pic.twitter.com/gbIA5EbcUK — Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace) January 15, 2022

The film is currently in production in Glasgow. The film will also star Michael Keaton as caped crusader Bruce Wayne/Batman.

“Bad Boys for Life” filmmaking duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing “Batgirl” for HBO Max.

“Birds of Prey” screenwriter Christina Hodson, who wrote “The Flash” for DC, wrote the “Batgirl” script.

Batgirl made her debut in the Batman mythos 50 years ago as Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City Police Commissioner Jim Gordon. Since then, she has become one of the most popular superheroines in the world. When Barbara Gordon was paralyzed by a gunshot from the Joker in the classic graphic novel “The Killing Joke,” other crimefighters, like The Huntress and Orphan, took up the Batgirl name while Barbara became Oracle, a tech-savvy aide to Batman. Barbara later returned to the Batgirl role, while her assault in “The Killing Joke” was retconned.

Born to Dominican parents in the Bronx, Leslie Grace broke out as Nina Rosario in Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation of “In the Heights,” based on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical. Grace is also a singer who has recorded songs including “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow,” “Be My Baby” and “Day 1.” She has received three Latin Grammy Award nominations.