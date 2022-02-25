Where to Stream All the Batman Movies

If you’re wondering where all the Batman movies are currently streaming, you’ve come to the right place.

The Caped Crusader is not just one of the most iconic DC Comics characters of all time, he’s also one of the most prominent figures in the last few decades of blockbuster cinema. While Adam West kicked things off with the 1960s TV series “Batman” and subsequent film (which is drowning in camp, for better and worse), filmmaker Tim Burton gave the character a big screen blockbuster with 1989’s “Batman.” Michael Keaton filled the role that was later inhabited by the likes of Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck – and that’s not to mention the bevy of animated iterations that have come and gone over the years.

With a new Batman film on the horizon debuting Robert Pattinson’s take on the character, what better time to revisit past iterations of the character. Below is where you’ll find every Batman movie currently streaming, and where you can stream the original TV series.

Streaming on Hulu

Hulu has the original live action iterations of the character for the moment, from Keaton’s monumental films to Clooney’s overly campy adaptation. All are worth watching for one reason or another.

“Batman” (1989)

“Batman Returns” (1992)

“Batman Forever” (1995)

“Batman & Robin” (1997)

Streaming on Netflix

Netflix is home to the first two installments in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy starring Christian Bale, as well as the animated feature film adaptation of the iconic comic run “The Killing Joke.”

“Batman Begins” (2005)

“The Dark Knight” (2008)

“Batman: The Killing Joke”(2016)

Streaming on HBO Max

You’ll find the largest library of Batman moves on HBO Max, which hosts the fan-favorite 1993 animated film “Mask of the Phantasm,” the entire Dark Knight Trilogy from Christopher Nolan, Will Arnett’s colorful “LEGO Movie” spinoff and of course Zack Snyder’s run of films starring Ben Affleck as the character.

“Batman: Mask of the Phantasm” (1993)

“Batman Begins” (2005)

“The Dark Knight” (2008)

“The Dark Knight Rises” (2012)

“Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016)

“The LEGO Batman Movie” (2017)

“Justice League” (2017)

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (2021)

And the following direct-to-video animated Batman films are also streaming on HBO Max if you want an even deeper dive:

“Batman: Under the Red Hood” (2010)

“Batman: Year One” (2011)

“Batman: Assault on Arkham” (2018)

“Batman: The Killing Joke” (2016)

“Batman Ninja” (2018)

“Batman: Gotham by Gaslight” (2018)

“Batman: Hush” (2019)

“Batman: Death in the Family” (2020)

“Batman: The Long Halloween Part One and Part Two” (2021)

“Batman: The Dark Knight Returns” (2021)

“Batman: Soul of the Dragon” (2021)

Streaming on Tubi

The original 1960s “Batman” TV series starring Adam West is streaming on Tubi.