‘Gotham’ Alum Victoria Cartagena to Reprise Role on ‘Batwoman’

“Gotham” actress Victoria Cartagena has been cast as the same character, Renee Montoya, in The CW’s “Batwoman,” TheWrap has confirmed.

However, the two shows will not connect with the cast, and Cartagena will be playing a different version of the same DC Comics character.

Montoya, who will appear in the upcoming third season, is a former Gotham City police officer who left the force when she could no longer stomach the corruption and now runs the “freaks division.” The character is described as “righteous and pragmatic” in her “very personal (and mysterious) mission to help clean the streets of Gotham in the right way, by whatever means necessary.”

The character was most recently portrayed by Rosie Perez in 2020’s “Birds of Prey,” directed by Cathy Yan.

Cartagena joins a cast which includes Javicia Leslie, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, Chad Fiveash, James Patrick Stoteraux and Sarah Schechter executive producing.