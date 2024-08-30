Which Original ‘Baywatch’ Stars Would Be Up for the Fox Reboot?

Which original “Baywatch” stars want to be part of the planned Fox reboot of the ’90s series?

The cast had mixed feelings when TheWrap talked to them for the new Hulu docuseries “After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun.”

The most enthusiastic performer was David Chokachi, who played lifeguard Cody Madison from 1995 to 1999 on the series, who said “Yeah, sign me up!” without a moment’s hesitation.

“I’ve been pitching a ‘Baywatch’ reboot for years,” he told TheWrap. “At least once every six or seven years, I’d write to the executive producers, like, ‘Why aren’t you guys rebooting the show?’ And finally, they’re rebooting it.”

He said he’s even written a treatment for where Cody has been since 1999, and how and why he comes back to the show. He added, “I think [a reboot will] absolutely, be really popular again. The message of lifeguarding in general is such a positive message. In today’s world, we need some positive messaging for our youth.”

Nicole Eggert, who played Summer Quinn on the original, said it “could be the right time” for the show to come back, although she wasn’t sure she wanted to be part of it.

“I think it’d be a lot of fun, as long as it’s a modern take on it, it could be great. And I think it could be shot beautifully with drones and new technology. And it would be unlike anything else that’s on the air again. I would look forward to it,” said Eggert, who was one of the producers on “After Baywatch.”

Jeremy Jackson, who costarred as Hobie Buchannon from 1991 to 1999, said he was not interested to reprising the role. “For me personally, probably not,” he said.

But Jackson did have suggestions: ” ‘Baywatch’ was very much a procedural show. The first couple seasons, it was co-workers who had relationships and or kids and normal, everyday human drama while at work. And that workplace just happened to be sunny and sandy, and your uniform was a bathing suit. If they’re going to make ‘Baywatch’ again, I would really go back to its origins and make it a procedural show, and more about the relationships … and less about the bouncing boobs,” he laughed.

Traci Bingham, who joined the series in 1996 as Jordan Tate, also didn’t hesitate: “I would do it. I mean, you know, Carmen’s going to do it,” she added, volunteering costar Carmen Electra.

Electra responded, “We’d have to discuss it. I’m not sure what it is. But like, we have a saying, ‘Baywatch’ lives on, right?”