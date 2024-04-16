Pamela Anderson Joins Liam Neeson in ‘The Naked Gun’ Reboot

The Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer will direct the film based on the ’80s crime spoof franchise

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson (Carmelo Redondo/Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson has signed on to star opposite Liam Neeson in Paramount Pictures’ untitled “Naked Gun” reboot, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Akiva Schaffer, best known as 1/3 of The Lonely Island but also the director of 2022’s “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” movie on Disney+, is set to direct the rebooted “Naked Gun” film.

Schaffer will reunite with “Rescue Rangers” writers Dan Gregor and Doug Mand to write the screenplay.

Anderson is playing the love interest in the movie, a role Priscilla Presley played in the original.

Seth MacFarlane of “Family Guy” and “Ted” fame is also producing the reboot alongside Erica Huggins via their Fuzzy Door banner. Daniel M. Stillman will executive produce. 

The “Naked Gun” franchise, also known as the Police Squad movies, is a trio of movies from the filmmaking team of Zucker, Abrahams and Zucker that was also behind films like “Airplane!” and “Top Secret!” The movies, including the first “The Naked Gun: From the Files of the Police Squad!” from 1988, starred Leslie Nielsen as Det. Sgt. Frank Drebin as he uncovers a plot to try and assassinate Queen Elizabeth II. The movies collectively have grossed $477 million worldwide and also spawned a TV series.

The former Playboy model and veteran actress, who first broke out as C.J. Parker on the syndicated hit “Baywatch,” ventured into features headlining 1996’s “Barb Wire,” based on the Dark Horse comic book. Other screen credits include “Scary Movie 3” and “Superhero Movie.” Anderson also reprised her role as C.J. Parker in the 2017 “Baywatch” movie. She further appeared in her own documentary based on her life and career “Pamela, A Love Story,” which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Pamela Anderson is repped by Chris Smith of Independent Artist Group, Don Steele of Hanson and Jacobson, and Lester Knispel of Boulevard Management.

