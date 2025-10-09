Hey, Mama: Neon and Universal Nab Baz Luhrmann’s ‘EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert’

Neon and Universal Pictures Content Group have acquired domestic and international rights to Baz Luhrmann’s “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert,” following its exuberant world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Neon will release the film theatrically in the United States, with Universal Pictures International handling the film abroad.

The film, described as a “one-of-a-kind cinematic experience” that “invites audiences to hear Elvis sing and tell his story like never before,” will arrive in theaters in 2026.

According to the official release, the film, which follows Luhrmann’s Oscar-nominated “Elvis” narrative feature from 2022, which starred Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, “features long-lost footage from Presley’s legendary Vegas residency in the 1970s, woven together with rare 16mm footage from ‘Elvis on Tour,’ and precious 8mm from the Graceland archive, plus recordings of Elvis telling “his side of the story” rediscovered during Luhrmann’s research for his 2022 hit.”

With “EPiC,” “Luhrmann transforms unearthed archival material into an electrifying cinematic odyssey that captures Elvis at his best, raw, intimate and electric,” according to the official release.

Luhrmann said in a statement, “From the first day my editor, Jonathan Redmond, and I encountered this rare and never-before-seen footage of Elvis almost 8 years ago, it has been our mission that Elvis should finally fulfil his unrealized dream to tour around the world.

Along with our incredible partners at Authentic Studios and Sony Music Vision, we created an experience that is not just a documentary and not just a concert film; it’s EPiC. Now, I could not be more thrilled that our passion is matched by NEON and Universal, who will ensure this film will be seen from local cinemas in small towns, to the biggest screens in the biggest cities in the world. I personally can’t wait to TCB (Elvis’s motto: ‘taking care of business’) and take this show on the road.”

“With ‘EPiC,’ Baz has crafted an extraordinary, immersive film about a legendary artist that deserves to be seen on the big screen,” said Tom Mackay, President of Sony Music Vision, in an official statement. “Along with our partners at Authentic Studios, we are thrilled to be aligning with Neon and Universal Pictures Content Group, two companies with proven track records in delivering unforgettable cinematic experiences, to bring Elvis’ story to audiences around the world.”

“When we started this project with Sony Music Vision and Bazmark, Baz set out to reimagine how audiences would experience Elvis—an ambition he has fully delivered on,” says Colin Smeeton, President, Authentic Studios, in an official statement. “Partnering with Neon and Universal Pictures Content Group to share Baz’s vision globally is a true milestone for Authentic Studios.”

Neon and Universal Pictures Content Group have collaborated on several nonfiction projects, including Brett Morgen’s kaleidoscopic David Bowie doc “Moonage Daydream” and Todd Douglas Miller’s “Apollo 11,” made up entirely of archival footage from the space program. Neon handled the domestic release of both films while Universal Pictures Content Group handled international distribution, with Universal Pictures International releasing internationally.

The film is produced by Sony Music Vision, Bazmark, and Authentic Studios.