Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ to Premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

The biopic starring Austin Butler in the title role will open domestically on June 24.

Luhrmann hasn’t made a film since 2013’s lavish “The Great Gatsby,” which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Carey Mulligan, and grossed over $350 million worldwide. While not exactly prolific, Luhrmann’s work is certainly distinct, and fans are curious to see the “Moulin Rouge!” director’s take on this American music icon.

Luhrmann co-wrote the screenplay for “Elvis” with Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner. The ensemble cast includes Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, Yola Quartey as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Luke Bracey as Jerry Schilling, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as B.B. King, Dacre Montgomery as Steve Binder and Kodi Smit-McPhee as Jimmie Rodgers.

Production on the film began in Australia in January 2020, but was shut down in March of that year when Tom Hanks, who plays Colonel Tom Parker in the biopic, tested positive for COVID-19. Filming then resumed in September 2020.

On Monday, it was reported that Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” will also premiere at the festival after a two year delay due to the pandemic.

Warner Bros. had no comment.

Deadline first reported the news.