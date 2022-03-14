‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Flies to Cannes After 2-Year Pandemic Delay

“Top Gun: Maverick” is set to screen at the Cannes Film Festival after a two-year delay because of the pandemic.

The film will open domestically on May 27 after debuting internationally earlier that week. The official selections for the Cannes Film Festival, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary, will be released the third week of April. The festival runs from May 17 to May 28.

“Top Gun: Maverick” would mark the first time in 30 years that a film by Cruise screened at the festival. The last Cruise film to premiere at Cannes was 1992’s “Far and Away.”

In addition to Cruise, the film also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro and Lewis Pullman. Joseph Kosinski, who directed Cruise in “Oblivion,” takes over for Tony Scott.

Scott’s original action movie, which starred Cruise, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards and Kelly McGillis, followed the exploits of a U.S. Navy flight academy and its students. The sequel will follow Cruise’s Maverick, who is now a mentor to a new generation of U.S. Navy fighter pilots.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer for Jerry Bruckheimer Films and David Ellison for Skydance. Cruise also serves as a producer.

Paramount did not comment.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.