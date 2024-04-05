The BBC defended itself against claims that its coverage of Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis was “excessive and insensitive,” saying Friday that it was guided by the “significance of the story.”

“As part of our analysis, we examined the intense speculation there had been in the preceding weeks about the princess’s health,” the broadcaster’s statement reads. “We also reported on Catherine’s request for privacy and detailed the statement from Kensington Palace regarding the princess having the right to privacy in relation to her medical issues.”

The statement also acknowledges “not everyone would have approved of the approach we took.” It concludes that the network always gives “careful consideration” to its editorial decisions.

Speculation around Middleton started in March. At that point, the member of the Royal Family had not been seen in public in months following an abdominal surgery. Middleton then posted a photo of her family on social media that internet sleuths quickly determined had been digitally altered.

The photo gaffe became such a big deal that the global news director of Agence France-Presse, one of the world’s biggest news agencies, told the BBC that Kensington Palace was no longer considered to be a “trusted source.” A video of Prince William and Kate Middleton shopping was later leaked, which caused another wave of speculation.

Following the flurry of Photoshop-related conspiracy theories surrounding the Royal Family, Middleton revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer in late March. In her video announcement, the Princess of Wales noted that it has been “an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family.” She is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy and is in the early stages of treatment.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” Middleton said. “For now I must focus on making a full recovery.”