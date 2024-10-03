Former Netflix Exec Bea Miller Joins Moonbug Entertainment as North America Originals and Distribution Head

Former Netflix executive Beatriz Miller is joining Moonbug Entertainment as the company’s senior director of distribution and originals for North America as the studio looks to ramp up its expansion in the market through originals and distribution of shows such as “CoComelon,” “Blippi” and “Little Angel.”

Miller joins after a seven-year stint at the streamer, where she most recently worked in global strategy and operations, leading cross-functional and cross-regional teams in developing and implementing new frameworks, processes and tools for content acquisition. She also managed end-to-end commercial deals with external partners. Before Netflix, Miller served as NBCUniversal and Telemundo’s head of global digital media and rights distribution, where she directed a team responsible for international distribution and oversaw commercial deals.

“As a longtime admirer of the global entertainment powerhouse Moonbug Entertainment has become, I am so excited to join the team and help supercharge the company’s North America expansion,” Miller said in a statement. “With a 1-year-old at home, I also know firsthand the importance of safe, engaging and educational content and look forward to ensuring more families get a chance to interact with Moonbug’s suite of family-favorite shows.”

Miller, who is currently based in Miami, will relocate to Los Angeles in the beginning of 2025 and report to Moonbug’s global head of distribution Nicolas Eglau.

“We are thrilled to be bringing on someone with such an impressive track record in both sales and content strategy to spearhead this growth,” Eglau said in a statement. “Bea Miller’s expertise in the acquisition and sale of content perfectly positions her to scale Moonbug’s presence in the U.S. and beyond.”

Her hiring comes on the heels of Moonbug promoting Katelynn Heil to the newly created position of head of brand marketing and franchise strategy and Mike Katzman to “Blippi” general manager. Moonbug also hired Juliette Premmereur in the newly created role of senior director of social media and Manuel Reveiz in the role of director of distribution and partnerships for Latin America.

Variety was first to report the news.