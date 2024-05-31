Candle Media’s Moonbug Entertainment has promoted global head of music and strategic audio initiatives Courtney Holt to the role of managing director of the Americas division.

In his new role, Holt will lead the creative and commercial teams in North America responsible for bringing “CoComelon,” “Blippi” and other Moonbug brands to families in the region and oversee the company’s originals strategy. He will maintain his current responsibilities in the newly expanded role, reporting directly to Moonbug founder and CEO René Rechtman.

“As a parent, I’m inspired by Moonbug’s ability to craft ‘CoComelon,’ ‘Blippi’ and other shows with creativity and care,” Holt said in a statement. “Millions of families love these shows because they’re fun and enriching. I’m excited to forge new partnerships and amplify current ones so these shows can resonate with more families in the region.”

Prior to Moonbug, Holt spent three decades in leadership roles at Spotify, where he led their global podcast business, as well as The Walt Disney Company, Viacom and Universal Music Group, where he was one of the architects of the music giant’s digital evolution.

“Courtney’s track record in building and scaling media and music programs will be vital to bringing Moonbug’s brands to the next stage,” Rechtman said in a statement. “His creativity, passion and relationships will help us deepen and expand our connection with fans across North America, our biggest market.”

Holt fills the role previously held by Andy Yeatman, who is departing Moonbug for a new opportunity that has not yet been announced.

“Andy’s leadership was crucial to our growth in the Americas,” Rechtman added. “We’re grateful for his contributions and wish him the best in his next endeavor.”