Beanie Feldstein has signed on to Ethan Coen’s first solo narrative directorial effort, an untitled film for Working Title and Focus Features, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

The “Booksmart” actress joins Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan, who were announced to star in the film last month.

No plot or character details have been revealed yet. Coen will produce and write the screenplay with his wife, Tricia Cooke. Robert Graf and Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will also produce.

Feldstein recently wrapped up her tumultuous run as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl.” The actress, who got her break playing Saoirse Ronan’s feisty best friend Julie in “Lady Bird,” had her first major lead role in 2019’s “Booksmart.” In 2021, she featured in the ensemble cast of “The Humans” and starred as Monica Lewinsky in FX’s “American Crime Story: Impeachment.” She currently leads the cast of Apple TV+’s animated “Harriet the Spy” series and was recently cast in Richard Linklater’s “Merrily We Roll Along.”

Coen last directed “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” with brother Joel in 2018. The prolific writer-director duo behind films like “The Big Lebowski,” “Blood Simple” and “No Country for Old Men” have not worked together since. Joel Coen made his solo directorial debut with 2021’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” while Coen made his with this year’s documentary “Jerry Lewis: Trouble in Mind.”

Deadline first reported the news.