Ethan Coen to Direct Next Film Solo for Focus Features and Working Title

Ethan Coen, one half of the legendary directing duo the Coen Brothers, is going solo for his next feature film, an untitled project that he’s making with both Focus Features and Working Title, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Ethan Coen’s solo film follows the peculiarity that his brother Joel Coen had directed A24 and Apple TV+’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” on his own last year without Ethan sharing billing.

No other details were available about the specifics of the project, but Coen wrote the film’s script with his wife Tricia Cooke, and the two are also producing together with Robert Graf and Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

Coen’s last movie, which he directed with his brother Joel, was “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” from 2018.

The deal was negotiated by UTA on behalf of Coen.

More to come…