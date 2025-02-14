‘Beast Games’ Season 1 Winner Revealed: Who Took Home the $5 Million Prize?

Note: The following story contains spoilers from “Beast Games” Season 1

Thursday’s finale of “Beast Games” saw what started out as 1,000 players (2,000 if you watched the YouTube casting episode) get whittled down to six as they faced off for a grand prize of $5 million in cash.

But in a surprise twist, co-creator, executive producer and host Jimmy Donaldson — aka MrBeast — gave the group, who defied the odds over the course of the season in a series of physical, mental and social challenges, the opportunity to double the total prize they would compete for to $10 million based on a coin toss — making it the largest prize in game show history.

Gage Gallagher, known as Player 974, stepped up to volunteer to perform the toss, successfully doubling the amount for the group. But the person who would end up taking home the money in the end was Player 831: Jeff Allen.

Allen, who said he would use the winnings to help find a cure for his son Lucas’ rare brain disease CTD (Creatine Transporter Deficiency), defeated Player 830 Twana Barnett after successfully picking the right briefcase with a check for $10 million in it. Allen chose between 10 briefcases, which were shuffled by Barnett while he was blindfolded.

But Allen wasn’t the only person who went home with money. According to Donaldson, there was over $20 million in prizes given away over the course of the season to 85 players.

Rounding out the Top 5 largest prize recipients were Player 952, Mia Speight, who won a private island worth $1.8 million; Gallagher, who self-eliminated from the Top 3 for $1 million; Player 566, JC Gallego lori, who left with $650,000 in cash; and Player 467, Esteban Zepeda, who walked away with $450,000 in cash. Every single player who competed was given $2,000 for playing.

Throughout the season, “Beast Games” broke a total of 50 world records, Donaldson further noted.

Prime Video has not officially renewed nor canceled “Beast Games,” but the series has become the streamer’s most-watched unscripted show ever with 50 million global views and the second most-watched series premiere for 2024 behind “Fallout.” Both achievements are based on its first 25 days of viewing.

“I was told not to talk about [the potential for future seasons of the show], but the thing is I loved what we did with ‘Beast Games’ and I’m doing it. And I loved working with Prime Video, so I’m sure we’re going to do it with them,” Donaldson recently told “The Colin and Samir Show”.

In addition to Donaldson, “Beast Games” was created by Sean Klitzner, Tyler Conklin and Mack Hopkins. Klitzner and Conklin also serve as executive producers, with fellow EPs Michael Cruz, Matt Apps, Charles Wachter, Keith Geller, Joe Coleman and Rachel Skidmore.

“Beast Games” Season 1 is now streaming on Prime Video