‘Becky’ Film Review: Watch a Little Girl Kick Kevin James’ Neo-Nazi Butt

There are times, I suppose, when it’s a good thing that most of the open movie theaters are drive-ins. Or maybe it’s just that there are films that scream “B movie!” and belong in a setting that also screams “B movie!”
“Becky” certainly screams that, among the many other screams that emanate from its pint-sized, titular avenger. It’s a silly bloodbath administered by a vicious 13-year-old in a knit fox cap with cute little ears that flap as she makes the bad guys bleed. And if you’re desperate to get out of the house and you’ve already seen “The Wretched,” why not go for the movie that rewrites “Home Alone” in a way that gives the Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern characters gruesome, horrible deaths?
None of this, by the way, really qualifies as spoilers. In the opening scene, we see young Becky talking to the police in the aftermath of some unspecified awful events — so when the film flashes back to show us those events, we know she’s going to survive. And when a quartet of neo-Nazis escapes from prison and shows up at the lake house where Becky’s dad has taken her, we know that for Becky to survive, other people are going to pay.
On paper, it’s sort of a kick that the head bad guy is Kevin James, who has spent his career playing amiable and goofy without ever venturing in the vicinity of mean or evil. With a bald head, bushy beard and swastika tattoo, he’s a Kevin James we’ve never remotely seen on screen, but he’s not terribly interesting as a one-dimensional and ultimately ineffectual white supremacist. When Adam Sandler went serious for “Uncut Gems,” he worked the inherent likability of his usual goofball characters to his advantage — but beneath that beard and those tattoos, James could be anybody.
James’ character, Dominick, arrives at the lake house in search of a key that apparently opens something very, very valuable, and quickly shows he means business by shooting the fiancé of Becky’s dad, Jeff, in the leg. The problem is that Becky isn’t in the house — she’s off sulking in her own shed/fort, because she’s disgusted by how her father (played by Joel McHale) is engaged only a year after the death of his first wife, Becky’s mother.
Even when we see her in school, there’s something feral about Becky, who is played by the teen scream queen Lulu Wilson (“The Haunting of Hill House,” “Annabelle: Creation,” “Ouija: Origin of Evil”). So when she figures out what’s going on in the house, it’s not much of a stretch for the disaffected young woman to unleash all that teenage rage and turn into an avenging angel with a surprising knack for setting deadly booby traps and fashioning art supplies into lethal weapons.
And make no mistake, directors Jonathan Millot and Cary Murnion glory in every drop of blood Becky draws: This is a movie that shows you a guy getting stabbed in the eye, then ups the ante to show the eyeball dangling from its socket, then sticks around so we can see the determined baddie sever his own optic nerve and leave his eye in the sink.
If that’s your idea of fun — and if you’re OK with murderous white supremacists at the center of a horror flick, an uncomfortable idea in the best of times — then by all means catch “Becky” at a drive-in or on VOD, the formats in which the film is being released after its planned Tribeca Film Festival premiere was canceled.
But for all its wide-eyed embrace of murder and mayhem, the film feels rote as it goes about its bloody business. Still, Wilson does make for a ferocious foe, and she certainly warrants Dominick’s eventual and understated realization: “Apparently, Becky’s a little more than we bargained for.”
Her fox cap is a nice touch, too, and one that hints at a movie with more of a sense of humor than we see in this one until the very end. At that point, though, a couple of fitfully amusing showdowns between Becky and the bad guys feel like too little, too late — though admittedly, she gets a hell of a (nonverbal) punchline at the end of one of those showdowns.
To say that Becky is the reason to watch “Becky” is, perhaps, to state the obvious. The movie is kind of a nasty piece of work, but the girl at its center might be the one to really give you nightmares.
All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus
Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.
Disney/Warner Bros./Universal
"Trolls World Tour"
The sequel to the 2017 animated hit announced it would be available for digital download on April 10 -- the same day it was supposed to land in theaters. Now it's a VOD exclusive.
Universal Pictures
"Birds of Prey"
The Margot Robbie spinoff of 2017's "Suicide Squad" debuted on demand on March 24. The film grossed $84 million since opening on Feb. 4.
Warner Bros.
"The Hunt"
The Universal/Blumhouse horror film was first delayed from release last fall due to controversy over its violent content -- and then sidelined after its March 13 opening by the coronavirus. It's available to stream now.
Universal Pictures
"The Invisible Man"
The Universal horror film starring Elisabeth Moss grossed nearly $65 million since its Feb. 26 release in theaters. It's available to stream now.
Universal Pictures
"Emma."
Focus Features' adaptation of the Jane Austen novel opened in limited release Feb. 21 -- and picked up $10 million in ticket sales until the pandemic shut down theaters. It's available to stream now.
Focus Features
"Bloodshot"
The Vin Diesel comic-book movie opened March 6 and grossed $10 million before theaters shut down. It's available on VOD now.
Sony Pictures
"I Still Believe"
Lionsgate's biopic starring K.J. Apa as Christian music star Jeremy Camp hit VOD on March 27 -- just two weeks after it opened in theaters.
Lionsgate
"The Way Back"
Warner Bros. released the Ben Affleck drama "The Way Back" -- which grossed $13 million in theaters since its March 6 opening -- on VOD less than three weeks later, on March 24.
Warner Bros.
"Onward"
Disney and Pixar’s animated feature was made available for purchase on Friday, March 20, and the film hit Disney+ on April 3.
Disney/Pixar
"Sonic the Hedgehog"
Paramount Pictures' "Sonic the Hedgehog" set a new record for video game adaptations with a $58 million domestic opening weekend on Feb. 14 and has grossed $306 million worldwide theatrically. It's available on demand now.
Paramount Pictures
"The Call of the Wild"
20th Century Studios' feel-good film starring Harrison Ford and a giant CGI dog is available on demand now.
20th Century
"Downhill"
Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation, a married couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell) is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. It's available on demand now.
Fox Searchlight
"Never Rarely Sometimes Always"
"Never Rarely Sometimes Always" is the story of two teenage cousins from rural Pennsylvania who journey to New York City to seek an abortion. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and walked away with a Special Jury award. It's available for VOD on April 3.
Focus Features
"Endings, Beginnings"
"Endings, Beginnings," a romantic drama from Drake Doremus starring Shailene Woodley, Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan, will open early on digital on April 17 and on demand on May 1. It was meant to open theatrically on May 1.
Samuel Goldwyn Films
"To the Stars"
"To the Stars," a period drama set in 1960s Oklahoma that stars Kara Hayward, Liana Liberato, Jordana Spiro, Shea Whigham, Malin Akerman and Tony Hale, was bumped up to a digital release on April 24 and an on demand release on June 1. Martha Stephens directed the film that premiered at Sundance in 2019 and was meant to be released theatrically by Samuel Goldwyn Films.
Samuel Goldwyn Films
"Impractical Jokers: The Movie"
truTV's first-ever feature-length film is arrived early on digital on April 1. Follow James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulvano, aka The Tenderloins, playing themselves in a fictional story of a humiliating high school mishap from the early '90s.
truTV
"Artemis Fowl"
Disney's adaptation of the Eoin Colfer fantasy novel "Artemis Fowl" was meant to debut in theaters on May 29 but will now premiere exclusively on Disney+. The film is directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.
Disney
"The Infiltrators"
The theatrical release of Oscilloscope's docu-thriller "The Infiltrators" has been postponed, and the film will be released on both Cable On Demand and Digital Platforms starting June 2.
Oscilloscope
"Working Man"
The March 27 theatrical release of "Working Man" has been canceled due to the theater closures, and the film will now premiere on May 5 via Video On Demand.
Brainstorm Media
"Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story"
"Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story," a sports documentary executive produced by NBA star Steph Curry, will be made available for streaming on the new service Altavod between April 16-18 for $7.99 and is available for pre-order beginning April 9. 10% of all the proceeds will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts. The documentary tells the story of the player, Kenny Sailors, who pioneered the jump shot, and it features interviews with Curry, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Clark Kellogg, Bobby Knight and more.
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
"Scoob!"
Warner Bros. announced on April 11 that it will release the family animated film “Scoob!” for digital ownership and premium video on-demand on May 15, making it the second film (after Universal's "Trolls World Tour") to cancel a planned theatrical release and head straight to home release pandemic.
Warner Bros.
"The King of Staten Island"
"The King of Staten Island," the comedy starring and co-written by "SNL" star Pete Davidson and directed by Judd Apatow, will skip its theatrical release date of June 19 and open one week early on VOD everywhere on June 12.
Universal Pictures
"The High Note"
"The High Note," the latest film from "Late Night" director Nisha Ganatra that stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson, will now make its premiere on VOD on May 29. It was meant to open on May 8 theatrically.
Focus Features
"Waiting for the Barbarians"
Ciro Guerra's film starring Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson was originally slated for a theatrical release but was picked up by Samuel Goldwyn Films to instead be released via cable on demand and on digital in August
Samuel Goldwyn Films
"Irresistible"
Jon Stewart's latest film, a political comedy called "Irresistible," will skip theaters and make its premiere online for on demand digital rental on June 26. The film from Focus Features stars Steve Carell and Rose Byrne and was meant to open in theaters on May 29.
Daniel McFadden / Focus Features
1 of 26
“Irresistible” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early
Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.