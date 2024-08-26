Michael Keaton Gets Meta Interviewing His ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Self in Fake ‘Hot Ones’ Interview

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” might not be getting the “Hot Ones” treatment — but it is getting an interview spotlight on — wait for it — “Not Ones.”

Star Michael Keaton interviewed his in-movie character Betelgeuse over a spicy rack of ribs in a clear send-up to the Sean Evans-hosted interview series that has celebrities answering questions over increasingly spicy hot wings.

“Who are some of your influences?” Keaton asks as Betelgeuse douses his ribs in sauce.

“Well, Napoleon was a pal,” Betelgeuse responds. “Bieber, of course, for obvious reasons. Caligula was a wild man, I gotta say.”

Watch the promotional bit below:

The pair held their interview over ribs slathered in hot sauce like “The Juice Is Loose,” which apparently registers at 2,693,001 on the “skullville level.” As Evans does in “Hot Ones,” Keaton attempts to get real with the demon.

“You’ve been haunting this metaphysical astral plane for over 600 years,” the actor says. “You ever allow yourself to contemplate the infinite nature of time?”

“Nope,” Betelgeuse responds with hot sauce covering his cheeks.

Unlike “Hot Ones,” guests apparently eat spicy ribs over chicken wings on “Not Ones.” Keaton ends the interview by asking how they are and Betelgeuse says there’s something about them he recognizes.

“This is eerily reminiscent of a guy I ate in Seattle,” he says as steam starts to shoot from his ears.

The interviewee finally turns the table on Keaton by the video’s end.

“I have a question for you,” he asks after passing fiery gas. “Who the hell are you?”

Keaton waves off this meta question and ends the interview there.

While this bit of promotion doesn’t appear to be affiliated with the “Hot Ones” brand and First We Feast production company – which shocked a number of people in the video’s comment section – the hot wing series has branched out recently. Evans interviewed an animated Donald Duck to celebrate the icon’s 90th anniversary just last week.

Watch Keaeton’s full “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” “Not Ones” interview in the video above. The film hits theaters Sept. 6.