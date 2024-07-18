Jenna Ortega Takes Center Stage in New ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled a new “Beetlejuice 2” trailer on Thursday, and this time around Jenna Ortega’s character takes center stage. The “Wednesday” star plays the daughter of Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz, and the trailer unveils much more of the plot as we discover Ortega’s character (a nonbeliever) gets abducted into the underworld and Lydia must team up with Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice to get her back.

Tim Burton returns to direct the long-awaited follow-up, which was written by “Wednesday” showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Burton, of course, directed episodes of the Netflix series so we really have “Wednesday” to thank for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” finally coming together.

In “Beetlejuce 2,” Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) is a paranormal investigation TV host struggling to re-connect with her family following the death of her father (played in the first film by Jeffrey Jones). She is soon forced to strike an unsavory deal with the ghost with the most himself, Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) to save her daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega). Catherine O’Hara also returns as Lydia’s mother Delia, with new characters played by Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe and Burn Gorman.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” opens exclusively in theaters on Sept. 6.