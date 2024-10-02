‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Has Been the Title Consumers Are Most Excited About for Five Weeks Straight | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the fifth week in a row, Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is No. 1 on the ScreenShare Top 10. “NFL Football” comes in at No. 2, and Max’s mini-series, “The Penguin,” starring Colin Farrell, debuts at No.