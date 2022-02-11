Beijing Olympics

How Downhill Are Beijing’s Winter Olympics Ratings (So Far) vs. 2018?

by | February 11, 2022 @ 9:40 AM

Early declines from Pyeongchang have been steeper than the ski slopes
Viewership for the Beijing Olympics hasn’t exactly been golden thus far.

Through Wednesday, when U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen won gold, Beijing viewership on linear television was down 55% in primetime from the comparable Pyeongchang 2018 days.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

