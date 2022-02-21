Beijing Winter Olympics Sink 39% in TV Viewers From 2018

Beijing 2022

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics collapsed (avalanched?) in TV ratings from 2018’s comparable Pyeongchang games.

Four years ago, Pyeongchang averaged 17.5 million Live + Same Day total primetime-TV viewers. (It rose to 18.2 million when counting one week of delayed viewing.) Beijing averaged 10.7 million TV viewers per night, or 39% fewer audience members from Pyeongchang on linear television alone. Including streaming, these games averaged a total audience delivery (TAD, a combination of Nielsen and Adobe data) of 11.4 million primetime viewers, which would make them down 35% from 2018.

