Ben Affleck Will Return as Batman for ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ Jason Momoa Reveals

Ben Affleck isn’t done playing Batman, and he’ll be doing it again sooner than you think — Jason Momoa revealed on Instagram Thursday that Affleck will be making an appearance as the Caped Crusader in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

“REUNITED bruce and arthur,” the actor wrote. “love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j”

“Lost Kingdom” is slated for release in March 2023. Affleck, who recently married Jennifer Lopez, had previously stepped away from the role in 2019, but he came out of bat-retirement for “The Flash” with Ezra Miller, set to release June 2023.

Michael Keaton’s Batman will also appear in “The Flash” (2023). Affleck was last seen as Batman in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” released in 2020.

Momoa will return to the “Aquaman” sequel as Arthur Curry, who struggles to balance his origins in both Atlantis and the world of land above. It will take place after “Justice League” in the DC timeline.

It looks as if Black Manta may still be at large and director James Wan will return as well. Other co-stars include Nicole Kidman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Amber Heard, despite the wake of her trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The first look at the film arrived in October 2021 at DC FanDome. Production on “Aquaman 2” began in June 2021 in London. Wan returns to direct from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, with a story by Momoa. Returning cast members from “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” include Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson and Dolph Lundgren, with Pilous Asbæk joining the ensemble in an undisclosed role.

Momoa’s post comes shortly after a dust-up in a head-on collision with a motorcyclist on Sunday while driving in Calabasas, California.

Momoa was not injured in the accident, while the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, which were not life-threatening, according to CHP.