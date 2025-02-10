Ben Stiller to Star in Music Industry Series ‘The Band’ at HBO

Ben Stiller is attached to star in a new music industry drama series currently in the works at HBO.

The series, titled “The Band,” will see Stiller star as Oscar, a pop impresario and talent mogul beset by scandal who is tasked with forming a new act in order to save his career – and perhaps his soul, per the official logline.

“Search Party” co-creators Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers will serve as creators, writers, executive producers and showrunners for “The Band,” which is co-produced by Media Res.

Stiller will serve as a non-writing executive producer, with Red Hour Films attached to the project as well. Red Hour Films’ John Lesher will executive produce alongside Savan Kotecha and Media Res’ Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer.

The series is billed as a one-hour dramedy, and falls in line with the network’s industry-centric series, including “The Other Two,” which ran on Max for three seasons, as well as Sam Levinson’s “The Idol,” which ran for one season on HBO.

Most recently, Stiller has served as an executive producer and director for Apple TV+’s “Severance,” which is currently rolling its second season. He also served as an executive producer on “High Desert” and “In the Dark,” and is best known for starring in “Zoolander,” “Night at the Museum,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” “Little Fockers” and “There’s Something About Mary,” among others.

He recently starred in Christmas comedy “Nutcrackers,” and his upcoming projects include “The Dink,” which he stars in and produces, as well as “Happy Gilmore 2” and “Belly of the Beast.”

Stiller’s Red Hour Films previously collaborated with the network for HBO Max’s “Tokyo Vice,” and has produced “Tropic Thunder,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” and “Zoolander.” Media Res previously collaborated with HBO for “Scenes from a Marriage” starring Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac, which launched in 2021.

Deadline first reported the news.