Benicio del Toro Recalls Being Stopped by TSA Over ‘Phoenician Scheme’ Script: ‘The Opening Is, Interior: Airplane. Bomb’ | Video

“The Phoenician Scheme” star Benicio del Toro has undergone some hardships to make Wes Anderson’s newest film, including spending five days wrinkling like a prune in a bath tub. But the script for the film, which opens with a plane crash, nearly caused him a much bigger headache with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

“I’m in Boston and I’m flying to L.A. and, for some reason, I have my computer in there and I didn’t take it out, so the TSA people, they just said, ‘Hey, we need to check your bag,’” del Toro told Seth Meyers on Wednesday’s episode of “Late Night.”

He told the agent, “Sure,” which lead to an uncomfortable moment when the man started reading the script.

“I take my scripts and I make the headings bigger so I can get to it really quick,” del Toro explained. “And the opening scene is: ‘Interior: Airplane. Bomb.’ The second scene is: ‘Interior: Cockpit. Eject the pilot.’ And the third scene is: ‘Crash.’”

The actor quickly explained, ‘It’s a film script! It’s a film script!’ And he looks at me and he closes the thing and he walks out and five TSA guys come over.”

After perusing the script, a supervisor eventually let the actor go. “He looked at me, and I think he recognized me, maybe from ‘Sicario’ or ‘Traffic,’” he shared.

del Toro added, “I gave that guy a thumbs-up, because he was paying attention.”

Meyers joked what would happen if something went wrong on del Toro’s flight.

“Let’s say he let you go and then something terrible happened, and he would tell his supervisor, ‘He told me it was a movie,’” he joked. “And they’re like, ‘And you believed him?!’”

“It was a checklist!” del Toro joked “It was a checklist!”

You can watch the full “Late Night with Seth Meyers” segment in the video above.

“The Phoenician Scheme” is currently playing in theaters in limited release and releases nationwide on June 6.