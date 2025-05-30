Where to Watch ‘The Phoenician Scheme’: Is Wes Anderson’s New Movie Streaming?

Wes Anderson, one of Hollywood’s most revered and identifiable contemporary filmmakers, is back with “The Phoenician Scheme.” The writer-director’s follow-up to his acclaimed 2023 sci-fi dramedy, “Asteroid City,” is another high-concept, highly stylized ensemble film bursting with more vibrant pastels and deadpan gags than you can count. But will it be able to live up to the standard of Anderson’s past films? There is only one way to find out.

Here is how, when and where you can watch “The Phoenician Scheme.”

When does “The Phoenician Scheme” come out?

“The Phoenician Scheme” is set to be released in limited theaters on Friday, May 30. It will expand nationwide on Friday, June 6.

Is “The Phoenician Scheme” streaming?

Like most of Wes Anderson’s films, “The Phoenician Scheme” will be release exclusively in theaters. It may be weeks or months before the film makes its video-on-demand premiere, and even longer before it becomes available to stream on a specific streaming platform.

For now, you can buy tickets to local theatrical screenings of “The Phoenician Scheme” at the links below:

Who is in the film’s cast?

As is usually the case with Wes Anderson’s films, “The Phoenician Scheme” boasts a sprawling, impressive ensemble cast of recognizable stars.

The film is led by returning Anderson collaborator Benicio del Toro (“Sicario”), who is joined in it by fellow Anderson veterans like Tom Hanks (“You’ve Got Mail”), Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”), Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”), Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”), Scarlett Johansson (“Lost in Translation”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“Doctor Strange”), Rupert Friend (“Homeland”), Hope Davis (“Asteroid City”), Bill Murray (“Rushmore”), Willem Dafoe (“Nosferatu”) and F. Murray Abraham (“Amadeus”).

“The Phoenician Scheme” also counts a few first-time Anderson collaborators among its cast, including Mia Threapleton (“The Buccaneers”), Michael Cera (“Scott Pilgrim vs. The World”), Riz Ahmed (“The Sound of Metal”) and Charlotte Gainsbourg (“Étoile”).

What is “The Phoenician Scheme” about?

“The Phoenician Scheme” follows Zsa-zsa Korda (del Toro), a rich businessman who appoints his only daughter (Threapleton), a nun, the sole heir of his estate. The two quickly become targets of other business tycoons, terrorists and assassins, whose attacks threaten to derail Korda’s latest enterprise.

Watch the trailer: