First Footage From Wes Anderson’s ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ Reveals Benicio Del Toro as the Richest Man in the World

One of the most famous “Saturday Night Live” sketches among cinephiles is one that imagines if Wes Anderson directed a horror movie. But with the director’s new film “The Phoenician Scheme” we will get the answer to this question: What if Wes Anderson directed a spy film?

In the new trailer first shown at CinemaCon, we see a plane crash where Zsa-Zsa Korda, one of the richest men in Europe, has survived a plane crash and is assumed dead. But it turns out the assassination may be a part of a plan by the U.S. government to take him out, as he has set up one of the most lucrative underground crime rings in the world.

Cue several rapid fire quips that Anderson fans have come to expect from an ensemble cast that includes Michael Cera, Tom Hanks, and many, many more.

“The Phoenician Scheme” hits theaters May 30 from Focus Features. The 13th feature film from the director comes on the heels of Anderson’s COVID-centric 2023 film “Asteroid City.”