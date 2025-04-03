‘M3GAN 2.0’ Footage: The Killer Doll Gets Transformed Into an Action Antihero

Two years ago, “M3GAN” took over not only theaters, but TikTok as well with her infamous slasher dance. So like Chucky before her, this killer doll has been rebuilt and is moving from the winter to the summer in “M3GAN 2.0”

As Violet McGraw explains, the sequel will explore one of the world’s most hot button topics: artificial intelligence. A program called Amelia has been created, has taken over the body of an android and like HAL or Skynet, it has murderous intentions.

Gemma and a grown-up Cady realize they only have one hope to stop Amelia: to rebuild M3GAN. The killer doll agrees to help … but only at a price. She wants upgrades that will make her into the ultimate action hero. Yes, this sequel is going to be an action film as well as a horror one.

Titled “M3GAN 2.0,” the film will see stars McGraw and Allison Williams return, with the original film’s screenwriter Akela Cooper penning the script. Williams will produce with Atomic Monster founder James Wan and Blumhouse founder/CEO Jason Blum.

Executive producers are Mark Katchur, Michael Clear and Judson Scott for Atomic Monster, Ryan Turek for Blumhouse and Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath for Divide/Conquer.

“M3GAN” became the first box office hit of 2023, grossing $91.9 million at the global box office against a $12 million production budget.

The film stars Williams as Gemma, a workaholic roboticist who struggles to raise her niece Cady (McGraw) after her parents died in a car accident. She believes her problems are solved when she finishes designing M3GAN, a humanoid doll with artificial intelligence who becomes a friend and protector to Cady. But that changes when M3GAN begins taking her prime directive to protect Cady to murderous extremes.