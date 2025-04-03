‘M3GAN’ Spinoff ‘SOULM8TE’ Footage Introduces an Adult Companion Bot

Jason Blum came out on the CinemaCon stage with new producing partner James Wan to introduce his new “M3GAN” sequel and its spinoff, “SOULM8TE.”

“We share a demented sensibility,” Blum said.

“This January, we invite you to meet Sarah, our new soulmate,” Wan added.

In the project’s first trailer screened at the event, a huge box is delivered containing a lifelike attractive adult android Sarah (Lily Sullivan) to a new owner. A series of quick shots ensue, “I love you,” the Soulm8te said.

“Nobody will ever know you like I do,” she added. Sarah attacks the girlfriend of the main character and she says, “Don’t come at me with this girl power s–t.”

“SOULM8TE,” another entry in the newly established “M3GAN” cinematic universe, stars “Evil Dead Rise” breakout star Lily Sullivan as its lead character.

In the Kate Dolan-directed thriller, Sullivan will play an artificially intelligent android purchased by a male character in the hopes that she will help alleviate the grief he feels after the death of his wife. Dolan also rewrote an original version of the script penned by Rafael Jordan (“Salvage Marines”), off a story by Jordan, Wan and Ingrid Bisu.

“SOULM8TE” is slated for January 2026, and will follow direct sequel “M3GAN 2.0,” which is set to premiere June 27.

The official logline is as follows: “A man acquires an artificially intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife. In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate.”

Aussie actress Sullivan gave a standout performance in Lee Cronin’s 2023 horror-fantasy “Evil Dead Rise,” in which she played Beth, a woman who comes back into her estranged sister’s life and is thrust into a journey to save her niece and nephew from their mother who was possessed by a flesh-eating demon.

Blum and Wan produced “SOULM8TE.” Michael Clear and Judson Scott, of Wan’s Atomic Monster banner, executive produced, along with Bisu. Alayna Glasthal is the executive overseeing the project.