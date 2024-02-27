Prime Video has ordered Benito Skinner’s comedy “Overcompensating” to series.

“I can’t believe this is finally real. Wrote this pilot four years ago and if [sic] found the perfect home and the perfect time,” Skinner announced on Instagram Tuesday. “Hope I make you proud! Mom and dad … I’m officially going back to college!”

The official description of the series promises a “college-set ensemble comedy about the wild, chaotic journey of Benny (Skinner), a closeted former football player and homecoming king, as he becomes fast friends with Carmen, a high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs.”

“With guidance from Benny’s older sister and her campus-legend boyfriend, Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavored vodka, and fake IDs,” the logline continues.

The show, which began development in November 2022 at the streamer, hails from creator and star Skinner, Jonah Hill’s Strong Baby productions and A24. Charli XCX, the English singer-songwriter known for hits like “Speed Drive” in “Barbie” (2023), will produce original music for the series.

“The moment we heard this story from Benny, we knew it was an irresistible, bold story that would captivate and inspire our global Prime Video customers,” Nick Pepper, head of U.S. SVOD — wholly owned development at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a press release. “We look forward to Benito’s laugh-out-loud series coming to life with original music from Charli XCX and all the talented teams involved at A24 and Strong Baby who consistently deliver beautifully executed storytelling.”

Skinner will also executive produce the series alongside Hill, Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin for Strong Baby. Charlie XCX will serve as executive music producer. The series is co-produced by A24 and Amazon MGM Studios.

“Overcompensating” debuted as a stage show in 2018 before a cross-country tour in 2019. Skinner previously collaborated with Charli XCX for her “New Shapes” music video, in which he appeared. His acting credits include “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Queer as Folk.” He is best known for his social media persona BennyDrama, under which he enacts sketches and characters. He has collaborated with Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Aniston and Kourtney Kardashian, to name a few.