Fox News war correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was severely injured two years ago in Ukraine, is returning to host a two-part docuseries exploring the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians.

The Fox Nation docuseries, titled “Surviving Hamas: A Benjamin Hall Special,” will debut on April 9, with each episode spanning two hours, the network announced Thursday.

The series will explore the tragic events of Oct. 7 and the impact it has had on the survivors of the attack. Throughout the series, Hall visits some of the hardest-hit communities in southern Israel, providing an update as the 200-day mark nears.

“As we approach the sixth month anniversary of the October 7th attack on Israel, Ben’s unique perspective provides a powerful series that explores grief, resilience and survival through the lens of those most closely impacted,” President of Fox Nation Lauren Patterson said in a statement.

The first episode of the docuseries will follow 21-year-old survivor Maya Regev who was attending the Supernova Music Festival on Oct. 7. Regev was captured and taken as a hostage by Hamas after enduring a gunshot wound to her leg. After she was released in a hostage deal, Regev opened up to Hall about what she faced in captivity.

The docuseries’ second episode will cover the Oct. 7 attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz, which was destroyed by Hamas. Hall interviews survivors and their families to expose the horrors that ravaged this community.

Hall was wounded in 2022 while covering the war in Ukraine alongside two colleagues photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova who were tragically killed. Hall returned to work in 2023 and returned to Ukraine in November for an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.