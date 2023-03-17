Just over a year after Benjamin Hall was severely injured in a catastrophic attack in Ukraine, the Fox News State Department correspondent is reflecting on his ongoing recovery and sharing vulnerable moments from his video diary in a new documentary.

“Sacrifice and Survival: A Story From the Front Line,” which premieres Sunday, March 19 on Fox News, details the perilous incident that led to the death of photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynov. The documentary follows Hall’s dangerous extraction and subsequent recovery at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, before eventually reuniting with his family in London.

“I had this big operation last night, one of the many that I’m having to regain my legs and my limbs and my life, really,” Hall said in an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap. “I just feel really good today and I think today is day one of the start of a video dairy from me.”

Hall, Zakrzewski and Kuvshinova were just outside of Kyiv on March 14 when the vehicle they were in was struck by incoming fire. Hall, who barely survived, was evacuated out of Kyiv shortly after and transferred to a hospital where he recovered from multiple, extensive surgeries.

“He was still critical in that initial phase,” one doctor said in the clip. “He had about a 17% burn, he had already had an amputation on his right leg, a partial foot amputation on his left leg.”

In July, CEO Suzanne Scott reported that Hall was making “remarkable” progress, saying “he still has a long road to recovery but his progress over the last four months has been nothing short of remarkable.”

“The middle aspect of his foot had literally been blown apart, and then his left hand was missing the whole middle portion,” another hospital worker said in the clip.

Amid his ongoing recovery, Hall reflected on his experiences in a memoir, titled “Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make it Home,” which was released earlier this week on the one year anniversary of the perilous incident.

“I decided that if I ever had a bad day, if ever I was starting to feel a bit sad, just to tell people,” Hall shared. “It turns out it works wonders.”

“Sacrifice and Survival: A Story From the Front Line” premieres Sunday, March 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox News.