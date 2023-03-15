Fox News has named several new executive vice presidents as the network shifts its senior leadership lineup two months after the passing of SVP Alan Komissaroff.

“As we mark nearly two months since senior vice president of News & Politics Alan Komissaroff tragically passed away, we wanted to share news about editorial leadership changes and the components of his position that will be absorbed by his colleagues,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace told staffers in a memo Wednesday obtained by TheWrap. “We miss Alan every day and are still heartbroken by his loss.”

Network veteran Tom Lowell has been elevated to senior executive vice president and managing editor for Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, in which he will oversee all editorial departments as he reports to Wallace.

The news comes amid the Dominion Voting System’s ongoing lawsuit against the network, which Scott and Wallace acknowledged in the memo by stating “Many of us know this, but it bears repeating during this time — criticism by competitors, individuals and organizations with partisan agendas is part of being number one in the news business.”

The network also announced Kim Rosenberg, who has been at Fox News for 27 years, as the newest executive VP of news programming. After leading journalists throughout her time at the network, Rosenberg will all daytime news shows.

“These changes will continue to solidify Fox News Channel as the category leader in news and the number one network in all of cable watched by more Democrats and Independents than any of our competitors,” the memo continues.

Additionally, Doug Rohrbeck, who serves as senior VP of Washington news and politics, and Jessica Loker, who works as VP of politics and senior executive producer of “Fox News Sunday,” will now oversee the politics team, including managing all upcoming debate and election coverage.

“We remain focused on the core values of our business — a free press, free expression, and free speech — all of which reflects our unwavering commitment to the people’s right to know, to be informed and to participate in the marketplace of ideas,” the memo concludes.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.