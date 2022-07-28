Bernard Cribbins, the veteran English actor best known for starring as Wilfred Mott in BBC’s “Doctor Who” series, has died. He was 93 years old.

Cribbins’ death was confirmed to media outlets by his agent on Thursday, and “Doctor Who” showrunner Russell T. Davies also posted a tribute to his late colleague on Instagram. Davies remembered Cribbins as “a legend.”

“I love this man. I love him,” Davies wrote alongside a photo of Cribbins in a stage production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The showrunner went on to recount a few of his favorite stories with Cribbins in the post.

“Oh, really though, what a wonderful actor. We once took him to the TV Choice Awards and sent him up on his own to collect the award, and the entire room stood up and cheered him. That’s a lovely memory,” Davies continued. “He’d phone up and say, ‘I’ve got an idea! What if I attack a Dalek with a paintball gun?!’ Okay, Bernard, in it went! He loved Gill with all his heart; he mentioned her in every conversation we ever had. A love story for the ages. I’m so lucky to have known him. Thanks for everything, my old soldier. A legend has left the world.”

In addition to his time on “Doctor Who” – both in the series and in the 1966 film “Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 A.D.” – Cribbins was known to many as the Storyteller in “Jackanory. He also voiced the Centipede in Henry Selick’s beloved children’s film “James and the Giant Peach.”

“He worked well into his 90s, recently appearing in ‘Doctor Who’ and the CBeebies series ‘Old Jack’s Boat,’” Cribbins’ agent said in a statement to Variety. “Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment is without question. He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.”

Along with his time onscreen, Cribbins lent his voice to podcasts this year, including “Dr. Who & The Daleks: The Official Story of the Films” and “The Jungle Book: The Mowgli Stories.”

In 2009, Cribbins earned a Special Award at the British Academy Children’s Awards, and in 2011 was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the Queen’s Birthday Honors list, for services to drama.