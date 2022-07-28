The first teaser for Christopher Nolan’s next film “Oppenheimer” reveals Cillian Murphy as the father of the atomic bomb, or as the trailer puts it, “the man who moved the Earth.”

The trailer in black and white has a chilling countdown clock as well, drilling down to the seconds as it tracks the time until the big bomb goes off for the first time, and a website for the film confirms that we’re just under a year away from the epic film from Universal, opening July 21, 2023.

Murphy anchors an impressive cast in “Oppenheimer” that also includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano and Josh Hartnett, along with Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Dane DeHaan, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Eherenreich and Matthew Modine in supporting roles.

The teaser for “Oppenheimer” first dropped in theaters only ahead of screenings of “Nope,” and the poster and trailer touts that the film was shot in IMAX and 65mm film, and it aims to go beyond the standard biopic of a scientist, even one as explosive as Oppenheimer, to cast itself as an “epic thriller.”

Murphy stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer in a story that “thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.”

Oppenheimer was a theoretical physicist and a professor at the University of California, Berkeley. And during wartime he was the head of the Los Alamos Laboratory, at which he was given the title the “father of the atomic bomb” for his role in the “Manhattan Project” that for World War II first developed nuclear weapons. He also supervised the Trinity Test, which is where in New Mexico the first atomic bomb was successfully detonated.

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

Check out the first trailer here and above.