8. "Zack Snyder's Justice League" (2021)
After years of vocal fans rallying Warner Bros. to “Release the Snyder Cut” (an original, unmolested version of “Justice League”), the studio finally did it, making it a splashy exclusive on their streaming platform HBO Max. This is clearly not the mythical Snyder Cut, considering that this version cost more than $70 million to shoot additional scenes and create more visual effects, plus the fact that it is R-rated and more than four hours long. But whatever this version is, it’s absolutely fascinating – from its gargantuan runtime (with separate “chapters”) to the decision to frame it in a boxy 4:3 aspect ratio.
Not all of it works, but it does do a much better job of emotionally connecting us to the characters (particularly Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, who was all but deleted in the theatrical version and is the heart of the film here) and giving us something to root for. Plus, the added mythology (about Darkseid and his eventual conquest of earth) points towards a fascinating alternate timeline where Snyder was able to carry out his long term vision for the DC movies. Warner Bros. has wisely moved away from those plans but at least they gave Snyder the chance to put together his magnum opus.
There’s certainly never been a superhero movie quite like it before or since. Oh, and Affleck’s Batman has much more to do and his flirting with Wonder Woman is pretty cute. Go Bruce!