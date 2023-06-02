4. Season 4
Episodes: "USS Callister," "Arkangel," "Crocodile," "Hang the DJ," "Metalhead," "Black Museum"
It's almost painful to put a season containing one of the most entertaining episodes of the series in the bottom half of this list, but "Black Mirror's" uneven fourth season delivers excellence and mediocrity in almost equal measure. It kicks off with the "Star Trek"-inspired "USS Callister," starring Jesse Plemons as a game developer who has created his own virtual world populated by sentient digital copies of his coworkers. Against all odds, the episode manages to strike an almost perfect tonal balance between "Black Mirror" and "Star Trek," with a resolution that feels both dire and hopeful depending on which way you look at it.
From there, though, the season hits a slight slump with "Arkangel" and "Crocodile." The first takes nanny cams and parental controls to the next level, imagining a world in which parents can implant their children with safety technology that firewalls stressful situations and enables parents to monitor and influence their actions with a click of a button. Then "Crocodile" revisits the idea of memory recall technology (a concept better explored in "The Total History of You") following an insurance investigator who inadvertently finds herself mixed up in a series of murders after viewing the killer's memories as part of a routine investigation. Both concepts are interesting, but the execution is somewhat lackluster compared to other "Black Mirror Episodes."
The season rebounds a bit in its back half, with "Hang the DJ" taking a creative and surprisingly romantic look at the soul-sucking world of dating apps, but then falters again with the black-and-white "Metalhead," in which a woman (Maxine Peake) navigates a post-apocalyptic landscape ruled by ruthlessly violent robotic "dogs" (which are eerily reminiscent of the real-life robots created by Boston Dynamics).
The final episode of the season, "Black Museum," finds Letitia Wright ("Black Panther") visiting a museum of human suffering brought about by technology that enables the user to transfer consciousness from a human brain to a receptacle of their choosing. It's a decent episode, but like "Crocodile," it takes a concept that was better explored in an earlier "Black Mirror" episode (in this case, "White Christmas"). The combination of retread ground and subpar execution leaves the overall viewing experience of Season 4 feeling a bit unsatisfying, with the creatively delightful "USS Callister" both elevating it and leaving us disappointed that the rest of the season couldn't live up to the precedent set by its first episode.