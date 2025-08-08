The 7 Best Documentaries Streaming on HBO Max Right Now

If you’re looking for a great documentary to watch on HBO Max, you’ve come to the right place. The streaming service not only plays host to a library of great HBO documentaries, but some streaming originals and engrossing docuseries as well, ranging from true crime to celebrity to emotional slice-of-life. Below we’ve put together a curated list of some of the best documentaries on HBO Max right now. They’re all guaranteed to scratch that documentary itch, and more than one doc on this list ends with a shocking confession.

Pee-wee as Himself

Paul Reubens in the documentary “Pee-wee as Himself” (HBO)

The two-part Pee-wee documentary that debuted earlier this year is among the best things HBO has released – a revealing, candid and shocking chronicle of the life of Paul Reubens, with confessional interviews recorded as he was secretly battling health issues. Reubens discusses his sexuality openly for the first time in this doc, as well as the ups and downs of his career and tenure as Pee-wee Herman. What sets this apart is the tension between Reubens, who tries to remain evasive and private during the interviews, and the film’s director, Matt Wolf, as the Pee-wee creator tries to wrestle control of the doc and his story. It culminates in a voice note that Reubens sent Wolf hours before he died, illuminating parts of himself that he had kept hidden. This is a must-watch.

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark

“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” (HBO)

One of the best true crime docs, “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” is based on the book of the same name by Michelle McNamara, who tragically died before her investigation helped reveal the identity of the Golden State Killer. The seven-episode docuseries chronicles the grisly murders throughout California and the decades-long hunt for the man responsible for the crimes. The final episodes chronicle how he was caught and the lead-up to his trial.

Hoop Dreams

“Hoop Dreams” (Fine Line Features)

Hailed by most film scholars as one of the best documentaries ever, “Hoop Dreams” is just as compelling today as it was when it was released in 1994. The Steve James-directed film follows two young Black high school students in Chicago who dream of becoming professional basketball players, and chronicles their disparate experiences and struggles. It’s an achingly candid and true-to-life film.

The Yogurt Shop Murders

“The Yogurt Shop Murders” (HBO)

Here’s a brand new one. “The Yogurt Shop Murders” follows the 1991 killings of four teenage girls in a yogurt shop in Austin, Texas, not only chronicling the case by interviewing those who investigated it and the family members of the victims, but also the journey of grief and the confusion that surrounded the case as those arrested and convicted of murder had their convictions overturned by DNA evidence. It’s haunting and wildly emotional.

Spielberg

Steven Spielberg at the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (CREDIT: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

If you’re a fan of the work of Steven Spielberg, then the documentary “Spielberg” is a must-watch. The film is anchored by an interview with Spielberg himself (and his family members) as it runs through his storied career, with the filmmaker offering candid insight along the way. If you’ve ever wondered how Spielberg took the blow of “1941” or why “Catch Me If You Can” was rooted in a family secret, those answers and more are found within.

Going Clear

“Going Clear” (HBO Documentary Films)

The explosive documentary film “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief” is a pretty comprehensive overview of the scandals involving the Church of Scientology, as framed by ex-Scientologist and Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis, who recounts his time in the Church alongside other ex-Scientologists. Alex Gibney’s doc is engrossing and fascinating.

The Jinx

HBO

The Season 1 finale of “The Jinx” was a moment of television history. Something that never happens in true crime docs – a shocking confession caught on tape that offers closure to the story being told over the course of the previous episodes. The 2015 series, told in six episodes, tells the story of real estate heir Robert Durst who was suspected of killing his wife and a writer friend of his. Despite being press shy, Durst reached out to “The Jinx” filmmaker Andrew Jarecki and agreed to be interviewed, resulting in a series of absolutely wild and weird discussions that find Durst evading and alluding to his involvement in the aforementioned murders.