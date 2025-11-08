7 Best Feel-Good Movies on Netflix to Boost Your Mood Right Now

Thanks to daylight savings time, the sun now goes down before 5 p.m. and that darkness might be weighing on you. To counter it, may we suggest some feel-good films?
Sometimes you just need to watch a movie that is cozy, or will make you smile, or feel just a little bit better about things. And the good news is, there are quite a few of them out there. But with that comes the obligation of scrolling and trying to decide which one you’re in the mood for.
So, allow us to help mitigate that a bit. Below, you’ll find seven of the best feel-good films streaming on Netflix right now.
“KPop Demon Hunters” (2025)
Sure, you might be tired of having these songs in your head by now, but are you really? “KPop Demon Hunters” became a hit for Netflix for a reason, and though the songs are definitely a huge part of it, it’s also because the film itself is just wholesome. It’s about accepting yourself and the mistakes you’ve made, learning to lean on people you love, and spreading good feelings. Help seal the Honmoon, and give this movie a run if you want to feel good.
“Wonka” (2023)
It wasn’t an origin story we needed, but it’s an origin story that definitely feels like a piece of candy. Starring Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka in his younger years, and is directed by Paul King. You might recognize King as the writer and director of the first two “Paddington” films, which are perhaps the definition of feel-good. Trust that you’ll probably enjoy this sweet little musical too.
“Paddington 2” (2017)
Speaking of the “Paddington” films, of course we’re including “Paddington 2” in here. This movie has surprisingly lots to say about prison reform if you watch it closely, but at the same time, it’s just the delightful little bear doing his delightful little things. Make a marmalade sandwich, curl up and enjoy this movie (though yes, it would help if you’ve seen the first one if you want to watch this one).
“Coming to America” (1988)
Speaking of making you feel good while also having real things to say, let’s bring in Eddie Murphy’s “Coming to America.” It’s a classic for a reason, need we really say more?
“The Mask” (1994)
Cameron Diaz is slowly starting to return to acting, so why not check out where her career really began? She stars alongside Jim Carrey in “The Mask.” The movie is really a display of Carrey’s best comedy chops and is simply goofy. Even if you somehow don’t feel good after watching this, you’ll at least have had a good time.
“Joy Ride” (2023)
Yes, this movie is a feel-good film but, and I cannot stress this enough, it is not a family-friendly feel-good film. You really don’t want to watch this with anyone you aren’t close with, as there are some…spicy moments. But when it’s not indulging in raunchy comedy, it really is a sweet film about female friendship and family.
“Will & Harper” (2024)
If you’re in the mood for a real-life story that’ll make you feel good, I’d recommend “Will & Harper.” It’s a documentary about Will Ferrell and his best friend Harper Steele, who came out as trans to the comedian as a trans woman. Together, they take a road trip across the country to bond and help Harper feel less afraid about existing in various states right now. It’s very, very sweet.