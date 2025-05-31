The 7 Best Feel-Good Movies Streaming on Prime Video Right Now

Look, we all know that you can spend a minimum of 30 minutes scrolling through streamers to find something to watch, and a maximum of, well, too long. So, let’s try and narrow that down for you.

If you’re here, that means you’ve at least decided on the genre of film you want to watch, and you want something feel-good. It also likely means that you’re specifically looking for something on Prime Video. Still, that leaves a whole lot of options. But we went scrolling for you, and have some suggestions.

Here are the seven best feel-good movies streaming on Prime Video right now.

“Legally Blonde” (MGM Distribution Co.)

1. Legally Blonde (2001)

A friendly reminder, “Legally Blonde” is the story of a young woman who gets into Harvard to prove her seriousness to the man she loves, and upon being rejected, stays out of spite, becomes a star student, solves a murder case with niche expertise, becomes best friends with her ex’s new girlfriend (who eventually kicks him to the curb herself), and learns her value.

If you come out of “Legally Blonde” not feeling like you can take over the world like Elle Woods did, it’s an odd day. This one is always good for a rewatch.

Ayo Edebiri as Josie and Rachel Sennott as PJ in “Bottoms” (MGM)

2. Bottoms (2023)

“Bottoms” is a comedy co-created by Rachel Sennott, who also stars in it alongside “The Bear” actress Ayo Edebiri. The movie follows the duo as two high school seniors, who start a fight club as a way to hook up with cheerleaders. Yes, seriously.

It’s funny, it’s heartfelt, it contains a crime montage set to “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” It’s really just the right formula for a feel-good film.

Universal Pictures

3. Because I Said So (2007)

There were a lot of great rom-coms around 2006 and 2007, so it’s entirely possible that “Because I Said So” got a little buried for you. Then again, maybe it’s an old comfort watch. Either way, it’s a good film to lift your spirits.

Starring Diane Keaton, Mandy Moore, Lauren Graham, Piper Perabo and Gabriel Macht, the movie tells the story of a mother about to turn 60, who desperately wants to help her youngest daughter (Moore) find true love. She goes about it in less than acceptable ways, but the hijinks that ensue are pretty fun.

Issa Rae and Marsai Martin in “Little” (Universal Pictures)

4. Little (2019)

Body swap comedies are almost always a good time, and “Little” is definitely a fun one. Starring Issa Rae, Regina Hall and Marsai Martin, the 2019 comedy is about an insufferable woman (Hall) who mistreats just about everyone around her under the guise of being just too powerful and confident to stop.

When a little girl wishes that Hall were little again, so she couldn’t steamroll everyone, she turns into her childhood self (played by Martin) and has to navigate the world all over again. Don’t worry, her experience is transformative in more ways than one, and by the end, it’s just what you want from this kind of movie.

Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon in “You’re Cordially Invited” (Prime Video)

5. You’re Cordially Invited (2025)

If you’re looking for a more recent Reese Witherspoon film, we’d also point you toward “You’re Cordially Invited,” a Prime Video original that released earlier this year. It centers on two families who mistakenly book their wedding at the same place — a place that can only facilitate one wedding at a time — on the same day.

For as strong as Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are as a duo in this, Ferrell is just as fun to watch with his onscreen daughter, played by Geraldine Viswanathan (who you might’ve just seen in Marvel’s “Thunderbolts*”). It’s a sweet story with plenty of laughs, and one (admittedly somewhat shoehorned in) romantic twist.

Florence Pugh stars as Paige in FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY, directed by Stephen Merchant, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures © 2018 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

6. Fighting With My Family (2019)

If you’re looking for more Florence Pugh as a badass after “Thunderbolts*,” you might want to check out “Fighting With My Family.” In it, she plays Saraya, a young woman who comes from a wrestling family and dreams of being a WWE star with her brother.

When her dream actually comes true — just, minus her brother — she has to train hard, and determine just how much she wants it. It’s got heart and humor, and as an added bonus, it’s actually based on a true story.

Disney

7. Seventeen Again (2009)

Was this technically a Disney Channel movie? Yes, yes it was. Is it still fun to revisit even now? Yes, it is. It’s just fun to watch Tia and Tamera Mowry play unsuspecting twins, and in this one, they even get to star alongside their little brother Tahj Mowry.

But more than anything, this movie is just about appreciating your age, no matter what it is, and holding onto love when you find it. And, because it’s an early 2000s film, the fashion and music are extra fun.