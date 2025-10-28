Prime Video is serving up all the ghouls, goblins and frights, and we’re here to tell you which ones are the best.

Can you ever really get enough of horror films? We don’t think so, and that’s why we’re particularly excited about the Halloween, because it gives everyone the excuse to be scared — willingly, of course.

And Hollywood’s done an exceptional job at providing horror fans with some of the most terrifying, hair-raising, disturbing, keep-you-up-at-night flicks to watch during any time of the year, but especially during spooky season.

While all the streamers are packing some good titles, we’re here with Prime Video’s very best. Check out the list below.

“The Craft” 1996 (Getty Images) “The Craft” (1996) First on the list is Andrew Fleming’s witchy classic “The Craft.” The movie is set in a high school where new student Sarah (Robin Tunney) and her telekinetic gift earns her a spot among a group of three wannabe witches. With all of them coming from humble beginnings, their lust for power leads them to use their magic for insidious tricks that cause havoc at their school.

“Jeepers Creepers” (MGM, YouTube trailer screenshot) “Jeepers Creepers” (2001) This might not have been an overarching theme, but Victor Salva’s disturbing monster flick “Jeepers Creepers” will teach you to mind the business that pays you — especially if you don’t want to be skinned alive by a freaky, bat-like humanoid. The Creeper — the weird bat thing we just mentioned — hibernates for 23 years and awakens every 23rd spring for 23 days to hunt and harvest human body parts. Two siblings, who were headed home from college, find that out the hard way when they end up being the Creeper’s next prey. Read Next

“Candyman” 1992 (Getty Images) “Candyman” (1992) Now this next one is for the folks who’d like a little enlightenment and social commentary with their frights. He ain’t like “Beetlejuice,” you have to say Candyman’s name five times before he comes out to slay you. The film is centered on a knife-wielding urban legend named Candyman, who some folks on Chicago’s Near North Side believe is responsible for a recent murder. While researching the superstitions, graduate student Helen Lyle starts being followed by a man who just so happens to resemble Candyman, and she soon learns that the tale may not be make-believe after all.

Lily-Rose Depp as a possessed Ellen Hutter in “Nosferatu” (Focus/Aidan Monaghan) “Nosferatu” (2024) Roger Eggers’ adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel “Dracula” is freaky and creepy as hell … and just so damn good. It’s going to make you tilt your head a good five or six times, but just stay along for the ride … and the weird love triangle. It’s set in the 1830s, where viewers meet Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult), a real estate agent who travels to Transylvania to meet a potential new client named Count Orlok. Meanwhile, his new wife, Ellen, who has been having terrifying visions, is being cared for by their friends. Read Next

“Scooby-Doo” movie 2002 (Warner Bros., YouTube trailer screenshot) “Scooby-Doo” (2002) Alrighty, now something for the kiddos and family time. There’s no better option than the quirky but cool Mystery Inc. gang we all grew up loving. In the first live adaptation of the Hanna-Barbera production, Fred, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy and Scooby come back together after a two-year break to investigate a series of strange paranormal incidents.

Lupita Nyong’o in “Us” (Credit: Universal Pictures) “Us” (2019) Lupita Nyong’o always puts on a grand show as an actress, but when it comes to Jordan Peele’s “Us,” the star blew audiences away with another stellar performance, carrying the weight of two roles in one film. The psychological horror follows the story of Adelaide Wilson (Nyong’o) and her family as they revisit her childhood home. There, she is forced to confront past traumas … as well as a group of murderous, red suit-wearing individuals who look exactly like them. Shocked and horrified, the family is now on the run from themselves, but there’s hope that they’ll find out the origin of their creepy doppelgängers.