13 New Blu-rays That Are Worth Trick-or-Treating For

There really is no better holiday for staying home and watching things than Halloween – the cooler weather, the desire to stay in and away from the trick-or-treaters, it’s a night practically begging for a movie marathon.

And there are plenty of new home video releases to keep you up at night and make sure that your Halloween evening (and beyond) are as spooky as possible. Here are 13 of our recent favorites, featuring psychos, ghosts and things that go bump in the night.

A24 The “X” Trilogy (A24, $100) Ti West’s “X” trilogy, consisting of “X,” “Pearl” and “MaXXXine,” are modern classics – slasher movie throwbacks that also feel utterly contemporary, anchored by Mia Goth in a pair of impeccable performances as both Maxine Minx, a young porn star, and Pearl, who had similar dreams of stardom, decades earlier. Both “X” and “Pearl” are making their 4K UHD debuts in the United States, with a box set that includes “a 64-page booklet with a new essay by Jon Dieringer, unreleased concept art, costume sketches, behind-the-scenes photography, original poster and VHS artwork created as set dressing for the films, and more, alongside over 90 minutes of making-of featurettes and new commentary tracks on all three films.” Hell yes.

Radiance Daiei Gothic Vol 2: Japanese Ghost Stories (Radiance, $79.95) Radiance is back with another collection of underseen genre films, following their beloved (and very sold out) initial box set. All three films hail from Daiei Film, formerly Dai Nippon Film Co., Ltd, the company behind Akira Kurosawa’s “Rashomon” and Kenji Mizoguchi’s “Ugetsu.” And the three films contained here (“The Demon of Mount Oe,” “The Haunted Castle” and “The Ghost of Kasane Swamp”) are absolutely fascinating. They are all newly restored, with new visual effects and new essays. And remember – it’s a strictly limited edition. When this thing is gone, it’s gone!

New Line Cinema/Platinum Dunes “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning” (Arrow, $49.95 each) Arrow has been doing so much with their Warner Bros. licenses, including bringing back the two Michael Bay-produced “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” remakes from the early 2000s. These movies were hits (the 2003 remake made more than $100 million) and were key texts in the horror remake wave of the period, bringing the cannibalistic hillbilly family to an entirely new generation. “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning,” which is set before the events of the 2003 movie (and indeed the 1974 masterpiece) might be the revelation of the two; it’s weirder and funnier than you probably remember, with some great special features (including some new interviews). You’ll have a blast revisiting both. And just remember – the saw is family.

New Line Cinema “Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday” and “Jason X” (Arrow, $39.95 each) There are shockingly few “Friday the 13th” movies in 4K. So far, only the first and second chapters from the original series, along with the 2009 remake, have been released in glorious 4K. But Arrow has added two more titles to the list – “Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday” and “Jason X,” two kookier, less loved entries in the franchise (from the New Line Cinema era) but ones that are more than essential. The somewhat controversial “Jason Goes to Hell” sees the hockey mask-wearing killer put down for the final time (sure), with a storyline that involves body-swapping demons and a conclusion that teased a team-up with Freddy Krueger, while “Jason X” is a fun sci-fi romp that sees Jason resurrected in the future, with some very satisfying kills and an even-more-satisfying David Cronenberg cameo. Both are festooned with special features, including commentaries and interviews, but the movies being remastered in pristine fashion are the real draws here.

New Line Cinema “A Nightmare on Elm Street” Collection 4K (Warner Bros., $104.95) Did someone say Freddy Krueger? Warner Bros. has finally released the “A Nightmare on Elm Street” series on 4K. And we could not be happier. The set includes the movies from the 1984 original to “Wes Craven’s New Nightmare” from 1994. All of the movies have been properly remastered, with most of the filmmakers returning to oversee the new transfers, bringing new life into favorite sequels like “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors.” And yes, you get a pair of 3D glasses for “Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare.” Almost all the special features have returned too. But good luck finding the limited edition Steelbook box set. Those are harder to get than a good night’s sleep on Elm Street.

Kino Lorber “Dust Devil” (Kino Lorber, $49.95) Richard Stanley’s “Dust Devil,” originally released in 1992, has been strangely hard to see in the years since. And recent sexual misconduct allegations against Stanley jeopardized the movie even further. But thankfully, “Dust Devil” has returned. Robert Burke plays a mysterious, potentially supernatural figure who wanders the Namibian desert and is implicated in a series of murders. This highly-anticipated release features both the theatrical and director’s cut versions of the movie, with a new commentary from Stanley himself, archival special features, and a brand-new Dolby Vision transfer of the film. “Dust Devil” has finally come back from the great beyond. And we couldn’t be happier.

Kino Lorber “Rampage” (Kino Lorber, $49.95) Kino Lorber’s release of “Rampage” is a perfect example of why physical media is so essential. The movie, originally intended for release in 1987, was not released in America for another five years, and when it finally came out it was saddled with an extraneous prologue and a new, less ambiguous ending suggested by the overzealous distributors. Over the years, “Rampage” has only occasionally been available on streaming – and you never knew which version you would get, either the original version or the futzed-with cut. (Sometimes Quentin Tarantino would show the film at his theater, the New Beverly.) Now, Kino Lorber has restored both versions of the movie in beautiful 4K, giving you the chance to compare the cuts. “Rampage” followed William Friedkin’s “To Live and Die in L.A.,” now considered a masterpiece but at the time very divisive, and follows an assistant district attorney (played by a flinty Michael Biehn) as he deals with the trial of Charlie Reece (Alex McArthur), an unhinged serial killer, based on real life murderer Richard Chase aka the Vampire of Sacramento. Impeccably shot by future Wes Anderson collaborator Robert Yeoman and featuring a sinister score by Ennio Morricone, “Rampage” is entertaining and intense, calling to mind Friedkin’s own “Cruising” and predating many of the key elements of “The Silence of the Lambs” by half-a-decade. (Ironically, it would be released after Jonathan Demme’s classic in the United States.) This release comes with a new commentary from film historians Howard S. Berger and Nathaniel Thompson, plus interviews with McArthur and true crime writer Harold Schechter. Physical media can sometimes restore movies that were lost or missing; that’s certainly the case here.

20th Century “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (Disney, $39.95) Ready to do the Time Warp again? Only this time in 4K? Well Disney has you covered. Not only does the midnight movie classic look and sound better than it ever has before (and it really does), but almost every special feature from previous releases has been ported over to this new version. If, for some reason, you have never seen “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” well, now is your chance. It’s a movie that speaks to the outsider in all of that, but more than that, it’s really well done, full of low-budget inventiveness and songs that you can’t get out of your head. It’s a hoot. And this gorgeous new package deserves to be in everyone’s collection.

Universal “End of Days” (Shout Factory, $39.95) Peter Hyams’ “End of Days” is an underrated action/horror movie, set at the turn of the millennium and anchored by a surprisingly grounded performance by Arnold Schwarzenegger as a New York City detective looking to avoid the apocalypse as 1999 gives way to 2000. Some of the pre-millennial fears feel very outdated, but the movie is stylish as hell and so much fun. Shout’s new release features a new documentary with Hyams, archival features and other new interviews. Either you’re on the same wavelength as “End of Days” or you’re not. And if you are, then this release will delight you endlessly. Also, it makes just as great a New Year’s Eve movie as it does a Halloween movie. Double the fun!

Shout Factory “Chinese Ghost Story” Trilogy (Shout Factory, $64.98) These three movies, produced by the great Tsui Hark, inspired a wave of supernatural films in Hong Kong (many of them so outrageous that they earned the Category III distinction). This new box set, part of Shout’s Hong Kong Cinema Classics line, lovingly returns the movies to the mainstream after years of them being very hard to find (if not downright impossibly difficult). The first film is still the best, combining elements of horror, romance and supernatural dread, but all three films are very much worth watching – stylish, scary and fun. The only thing we wish is that they were in 4K!

Warner Bros. “Altered States” (Criterion, $49.95) Criterion has a great batch of Halloween titles this year, including Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” and new 4K editions of French horror classic “Eyes Without a Face” and David Lynch’s truly nightmarish “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me.” But if you only have the disposable cash for one release, we’d suggest Ken Russell’s psychedelic “Altered States.” William Hurt plays a researcher who is pushing his research into the bleeding edge; his use of a sensory deprivation tank sees him going further than he ever thought before. And the results are truly mind-melting. Featuring a pitch-perfect script by Paddy Chayefsky, the movie really is a modern day classic, and this Criterion release is incredible. Beyond the new 4K restoration of the film, the disc features a new commentary track by film historian Samm Deighan, archival interviews and a mini-documentary about the movie’s visual effects. It’s easy to forget how influential “Altered States” has been over the years, inspiring everything from J.J. Abrams’ series “Fringe” to Netflix’s blockbuster “Stranger Things.” Time to reacquaint yourself with the one that started it all.