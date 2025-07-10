7 Best Horror Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

Netflix is bringing the thrills and chills all the way through the heat of summer with its scary movies, and of course, TheWrap wants to show you the best ones to watch first.

No, but seriously, Netflix is definitely doing its big one with its slate of horror flicks this month. They’ve got one of the most iconic films from O.G. horror filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock, as well as the Philippou brothers’ freakishly scary “Talk to Me” and Parker Finn’s grinny goodie “Smile.” But then you add Jordan Peele’s history-making “Us?”

Making this list was light work, but the titles on this get pretty, pretty dark. Check out our picks for the best horror movies on Netflix this month below.

“Smile” (Paramount Pictures)

“Smile” (2022)

Beginning with the first film in 2022, the “Smile” universe has quickly become one of the scariest franchises to enter the horror arena. Rather than a frown or scowl, creator and director Parker Finn uses the most delightful facial expression to frighten the viewer. When Dr. Rose (Sosie Bacon) witnesses a horrific incident involving a patient, she starts to experience terrifying occurrences that can’t be explained.

(Universal Pictures)

“Dawn of the Dead” (2004)

Of course, George A. Romero’s “Dawn of the Dead” will always stand the test of time, but let’s not act like Zack Snyder didn’t do his thing with his remake of the film in 2004. In this new vision, an unlikely group of Milwaukeeans comes together inside a local shopping mall in an effort to evade a zombie apocalypse. But as they welcome new folks in, it becomes harder to keep the virus out.



Winona Ryder as Lydia Deets and Michael Keaton a “mossier, skinkier” demon in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” (Warner Bros.)

“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” (2024)

In the highly anticipated return of the spooky but hilarious Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), the ghost comes back to haunt Lydia’s (Winona Ryder) daughter, Astrid Deetz (Jenna Ortega), after she enters the portal of the afterlife, embarking on her own wild and hellish journey. While this isn’t textbook horror, it gets pretty creepy sometimes and you can watch with the family.

“Us” (Universal Pictures)

“Us” (2019)

If you’re a fan of Jordan Peele‘s blockbuster hit “Get Out,” you’ll absolutely love his 2019 film “Us,” especially that terrifyingly amazing double performance by Lupita Nyong’o. The film centers on a family that’s suddenly attacked by a red jumpsuit-wearing group of people … who look just like them. But as they make a run for it, they’ll soon learn that the doppelgängers may be connected to an even more insidious plot they’re merely a pawn in.

A24

“Talk to Me” (2022)

Now, the only movie on this list that could give “Smile” a run for its money in scares is Michael and Danny Philippou’s “Talk to Me.” It’s regarded as one of the scariest films in recent years and remains at the top of A24’s list of most successful films at the global box office. In the film, a group of friends at a party discover they’re able to bring forth spirits using an embalmed hand, but when their itch for thrills goes too far and one of them unleashes dangerous supernatural forces, they learn just as quickly that everything isn’t meant to be played with.

“Psycho” (Getty Images)

“Psycho” (1960)

This one’s an ultimate classic that you should’ve watched before reading this list. But alas, here you are. Nevertheless, “Psycho” is one of the most popular cinematic works from Alfred Hitchcock — known as the “Master of Suspense” — and it’s gone on to spawn sequels and TV series. You can also hear samples of its iconic score used in lots of music. While on the run with $40,000 worth of stolen money in her pocket, Phoenix secretary Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) takes up board at the Bates Motel, where the creepy motelier who has a fondness for taxidermy and an embattled relationship with his mother lurks in the darkness.

“His House” (2020)

This Sundance Film Festival lovely is one that doesn’t get enough recognition, not just for how scary it is, but for how well it uses supernatural elements to portray the refugee experience, particularly as it relates to one’s mental wellbeing after being displaced from their home. After fleeing war-torn South Sudan, couple Bol (Sope Dirisu) and Rial Majur (“Sinners” scene-stealer Wunmi Mosaku) are placed in a new home in England. But beyond the walls and ceilings lies an evil presence that doesn’t plan on leaving.