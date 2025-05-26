The 7 Best Kids & Family Movies on Netflix Right Now

Few things bring people together like movies do — especially family films. And there are a whole lot to choose from at any given time, especially on Netflix.

Maybe you need an easy afternoon watch for the kids, or you’re looking for a meatier movie night for the whole family. Maybe you’re even watching alone and just want to see a good found family trope. There are countless options.

So, we’re going to try and make it easier for you. Below, you’ll find seven of the best kids and family movies streaming specifically on Netflix right now.

Universal Pictures

Sing (2016)

Sometimes you just need a fun jukebox musical brought to life by A-list celebs voicing insane animals. And so, we suggest “Sing.” It’s got Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Hudson, Tori Kelly, and so many more, singing your favorite songs in a talent show to save a local theater. Along the way, they form a funny little stage family, and it’s nothing short of sweet.

Paramount

Instant Family (2018)

It’s been awhile since “Instant Family” has been available on streaming, but it just hit Netflix and it is absolutely worth checking out.

Based on director Sean Anders’ own life, the film tells the story of Pete and Ellie (Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne), a couple who decide to adopt three kids, Lizzy, Juan and Lita. The kids have been through plenty of foster homes, and Lizzy still dreams of being reunited with her birth mom, so there’s no shortage of struggles in this new family. But, Pete and Elli work hard to create a loving home.

It’s an excellent portrayal of adoption, with some great actors to boot. You even get a surprise Joan Cusack appearance, which always makes things more fun.

Columbia Pictures

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Odds are, you’ve probably forgotten how many legends starred in “Daddy Day Care,” so allow us to refresh your memory. Eddie Murphy, Regina King, Anjelica Huston, Steve Zahn, Jeff Garland, Lacey Chabert and Kevin Nealon are all part of this stacked cast.

The movie centers on a pair of dads who decide to open their own day care program, pushing back against the snooty preschool option in their area. There are hijinks, carrot costumes, and heartfelt family moments. It’s really just fun.

Matilda (1996)

Listen, there’s really not much to say about “Matilda,” other than it’s a classic for a reason. The Roald Dahl adaptation is whimsy from tip to tail as it tells the story of a young girl struggling with bullies — of both the parental and teacher variety. Allow yourself a throwback ’90s adventure, Mara Wilson will keep you in good hands always.

DreamWorks Animation

The Croods (2013)

“The Croods” is arguably one of DreamWorks’ most under-appreciated pieces of animation, which really is a shame, considering how good of a family film it is.

It tells the story of a family of neanderthals as they search for a new home. The patriarch of the family, voiced by Nicolas Cage, is threatened when a genius named Guy (Ryan Reynolds) comes along with new inventions, and also happens to catch the eye of Grug’s daughter (voiced by Emma Stone).

If you haven’t seen it, we’d encourage you not to miss it. If you have seen it, well, perhaps it’s time for a rewatch.

“The Lego Movie” (Warner Bros.)

The Lego Movie (2014)

“The Lego Movie” is both fun and smart, and as an added bonus, it encourages kids to use their imagination and build things.

Directed by Christopher Miller and Phil Lord — the same duo responsible for the “Spider-Verse” movies, “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” and the “Jump Street” films — the movie centers on Emmet Brickowski (Chris Pratt), an ordinary guy (er, not really a guy, since he’s a Lego minifig) who’s believed to be “the chosen one” destined to stop an evil businessman (Will Ferrell) from gluing together everything in Lego world so it stays “perfect.”

It’s really a delightful film, filled with voices of actors you love. Though fair warning, you will have “Everything Is Awesome” stuck in your head for no less than a week afterward.



The cast of Netflix’s “Nonnas,” based on the true story of Joe Scaravella and the real restaurant Enoteca Maria (Netflix)

Nonnas (2025)

“Nonnas” is Netflix’s latest original offering, and is all about the importance of family — specifically, the importance of grandmothers. It centers on Joe (Vince Vaughn), a man who loses both his mom and grandmother. Looking for a way to channel and cope with his grief, he uses the money from his mom’s insurance and the recipes she and his grandmother left behind to open a restaurant called Enoteca Maria.

The catch? The place is staffed by four grandmothers, or “nonnas” as the Italian term goes, each from different cities in Italy. What makes this movie even more heartwarming is that it’s actually based on a true story.