The 7 Best Feel-Good Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

Sometimes, you just need to sit down and watch something that will make you feel good. The world is stressful, and you deserve it.

In the world of streaming though, it can be overwhelming to figure out what to watch and where to find it. So, we’re here to try and take some of that burden off of you. For now, we’re going to stick to just one streamer you might be mindlessly scrolling through: Netflix.

Below, you can find seven movies that always lift our spirits, and hopefully help you decide what to watch today.

“Big Daddy” (Photo credit: Columbia Pictures, FilmFlex, Sony Pictures Releasing)

1. Big Daddy (1999)

Adam Sandler has plenty of early gems to choose from, but we’ll always go back to “Big Daddy.” It’s the perfect blend of comedy and heartwarming story, and doesn’t get overly reliant on cheap jokes. Plus, who can resist the cuteness of baby Sprouse twins?

It’s Sandler and his usual crew, plus Leslie Mann, Jon Stewart — and in a true character, not as himself, which is delightful — and Joey Lauren Adams.

Sony

2. Paddington in Peru (2024)

The entire “Paddington” franchise really is a winner, but only the latest installment is currently streaming on Netflix. Still, it’s a great feel-good watch. “Paddington in Peru” is all about the true beauty of found family, but it still contains its classic hijinks and marmalade sandwiches.

This time, though, it also includes Olivia Colman as a singing nun, and boy, does she give a great “Sound of Music” impression. “Paddington in Peru” may admittedly get you a bit emotional, but we promise it’ll (probably) be happy tears.

Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner in “13 Going on 30” (Credit: Sony Pictures)

3. 13 Going on 30 (2004)

Sometimes you just need a good old-fashioned rom-com, and it’s hard to go wrong with “13 Going on 30.” You get Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo at their best, and even dancing to “Thriller” at one point. You get Judy Greer and Andy Serkis, you get a little bit of time travel (kind of), and most importantly, you get a heartwarming story about how our choices can change things.

If this movie doesn’t make you feel good at the end, it might be time for some reflecting.

“Wicked Little Letters” (Sony)

4. Wicked Little Letters (2024)

Fair warning on this one, it is extremely vulgar in terms of language. Olivia Colman is decidedly not a nun in this one, though her father would prefer she live the life of one. As a result, she grows hateful and rebellious, and sends poison pen letters to everyone in town in secret.

Is it jarring to hear her repeatedly referred to as Ms. Swan? Yes, that will always make us think of Keira Knightley in “Pirates of the Caribbean.” But nonetheless, “Wicked Little Letters” is a fun way to spend a little over an hour and a half.

Trolls

5. Trolls (2016)

Every now and then, you just need to sing it out. “Trolls” is the perfect movie to do that with, and it’s family-friendly as an added bonus. Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake have great vocal chemistry, the song arrangements are pretty great, and the animation is gorgeous, too. There’s a reason the anthem of this movie is “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — It’s because you can’t help but groove along by the end of it.

Kristen Bell and Kelsey Grammer in “Like Father” (Netflix)

6. Like Father (2018)

Kristen Bell is pretty reliable for feel-good films, and “Like Father” falls in that category. It follows a woman named Rachel (Bell) as she reunites with her estranged father (Kelsey Grammer) on what was supposed to be her honeymoon. But, when she gets left at the altar, she drunkenly invites her dad on the cruise instead.

This movie is certainly trope-heavy and even a bit absurd at times, but it’s also pretty delightful and made us laugh a whole lot. We definitely think it’s worth giving a try.

“One of Them Days” (Sony Pictures, Hoorae Media, ColorCreative)

7. One of Them Days (2025)

If you missed this one in theaters earlier this year, you’ll want to check it out now. “One of Them Days” is a buddy comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA, and yes, their chemistry as a duo is exactly as good as you’d hope it’d be.

Taking place over the course of one day, Alyssa (SZA) and Dreux (Palmer) scramble to raise money to make rent, after Alyssa’s deadbeat boyfriend takes the money they originally saved for it. There’s heart, there’s humor, and there’s hijinks. We promise it’s a good time.