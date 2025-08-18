10 Best Marvel Shows Streaming on Disney+

In the years since Disney+ arrived on the scene, several Marvel TV series have as well. But, lest we forget, there were a good handful before the streaming site ever came along. So let’s narrow it down, shall we?

If you head to Disney+, you’ll find nearly 30 Marvel shows, and there are more on the way. It can be hard to decide where to begin if you haven’t been keeping up religiously. So, we went ahead and picked the 10 best for you.

Below you’ll find the 10 best Marvel series streaming on Disney+ (in no particular order).

“WandaVision” recently got a 4K Blu-ray release (Marvel Studios) WandaVision “WandaVision” was the start of the MCU’s television slate for Disney+ and, even facing hurdles from the COVID-19 pandemic, it did kick things off with a bang. Not only did it deepen Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff as a character, but it also time-hopped through television genres over the decades, paying expert homage to each one while still having its Marvel flare.

Marvel Studios Agatha All Along “Agatha All Along” was a surprise spinoff from “WandaVision,” after fans fell in love with Kathryn Hahn as the fabulous Agatha Harkness. Brought to life by Jac Schaeffer, it served as an incredible second chapter in Westview following “WandaVision” and explored more of the magical side of the MCU. It had a stellar cast, another banger of a song, and Aubrey Plaza as… well that’s a spoiler.

Marvel Studios/Disney+ Hawkeye “Hawkeye” is arguably one of the more underrated MCU shows, and it really is very good. It introduces Hailee Steinfeld’s pitch perfect Kate Bishop, who has already popped up elsewhere in the MCU and appears set to join Kamala Khan’s new team of “kid” superheroes. But more than that, it brings Kingpin into the MCU, shows life for Clint (Jeremy Renner) after losing Natasha, brings Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) back into the fold, and is a good blend of comedy and action. As an added bonus, it’s set at Christmas time, so you can make it a seasonal rewatch.

Daredevil “Daredevil” may not have started as part of the mainline MCU (it was originally a Netflix series) but Charlie Cox’s take on the vigilante certainly is now, and his original series is streaming on Disney+. “Daredevil” got into the darker side of Marvel’s New York, always keeping things street-level. It’s where we first meet Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, a truly daunting villain, and is more visceral than most Marvel series with white-knuckle action. Read Next

Krysten Ritter in “Jessica Jones” (Credit: Netflix) Jessica Jones Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones is also set to officially join the mainline MCU next year, joining the cast of “Daredevil: Born Again” season 2. But she’s already got a whole series behind her, so you can get to know the hero before she re-teams with Daredevil. As good villains go, season 1 of “Jessica Jones” has one of the most harrowing with David Tenant’s Kilgrave, and like “Daredevil” before it, the series keeps things gritty and intense.

Marvel Studios She-Hulk: Attorney at Law “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” is a proper comedy for the MCU and it’s worth revisiting at least once. Led by Tatiana Maslany, the half-hour series breaks the 4th wall regularly — it’s not ripping off Deadpool though, as She-Hulk did it first in the comics — and embraces the silliness that exists in the MCU. In fact, it even breaks the 4th wall to specifically call out that silliness. It deserves more love.

Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston in “Loki” (Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+) Loki “Loki” remains one of the only MCU shows to get a second season, and it deserved it. It’s an incredible outing for Tom Hiddleston, who manages to bring new depth to the character even after a decade of playing him in the films. He and Owen Wilson have a delightful bromance, and it really digs into character moments, as a series.

“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (ABC/Marvel) Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Yes, there was a time where you could catch Marvel TV shows on proper broadcast television, and not just streaming platforms. ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was one of them. The series, which launched right after “The Avengers” was a huge success, gave Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson a new life and a new team to lead, and the show developed a devoted fanbase. It also ran for a total of seven seasons, and originally aired in the days of 22-23 episode seasons, so if you’re looking for a meaty new series to dig in on that’s also high quality, this is where you might start.

Promo art for “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.” (Marvel) Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” continues the trend of excellent spidey stories in animation, following Sony’s “Spider-Verse” films. It boasts an insane cast — fans are already hoping to see a live-action Norman Osbourne played by Colman Domingo — and blends the feeling of newness and nostalgia incredibly well.